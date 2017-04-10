| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
 國際

《中英對照讀新聞》Could This Turmeric Hot Chocolate Treat Your Blues？這款薑黃熱巧克力能撫慰你的憂鬱嗎？

2017-04-10

◎劉宜庭

April 7 is World Health Day, which this year focuses on depression. According to the World Health Organization, depression is "the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide," and over 300 million people live with this debilitating mental illness, an increase of more than 18% between 2005 and 2015.

4月7日是世界健康日，今年的主題是憂鬱症。世界衛生組織表示，憂鬱症是「全球導致疾病和失能的主因」，超過3億人罹患這種致人衰弱的精神疾病，在2005至2015年間，憂鬱症成長的幅度大增逾18%。

People use Prozac and other medications to mitigate their depressive symptoms, but for those who choose not to medicate themselves, a January 2017 review of over 100 studies shows that there’s a natural treatment option that is equally effective.The studies validate the practices of Ayurvedic and ancient Chinese medicine, which have used turmeric for holistic healing and cooking.

人們使用百憂解和其他藥物減輕憂鬱症的症狀，但對於那些未選擇藥物治療的患者，一份2017年1月綜合整理逾100份研究的報告顯示，有一種自然療法也具有相同功效。研究證實，阿育吠陀和傳統中國醫藥的療法有效，那些療法將薑黃用於康復身體及料理。

Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, works as a powerful antidepressant and neuroprotective agent. That means it protects your nerve cells from damage and degeneration, a side effect of depression. It is also anti-inflammatory.

薑黃素，薑黃中的活性成份，擁有如同強效抗抑鬱症藥物及神經保護的作用。這表示它能保護你的神經免於損傷及退化，這是憂鬱症會帶來的副作用。它也能抗發炎。

Combine ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat and whisk together. Whisk for about 4 minutes until liquid is hot. Pour hot chocolate into two mugs and sprinkle ground cinnamon on top.

混合所有材料，用中火在小平底鍋裡攪拌。攪拌大約4分鐘，直到液體變熱。把熱巧克力倒進2個杯子裡，並灑點肉桂粉在上面。

Your body and brain will thank you for drinking this turmeric hot chocolate.

喝了這款薑黃熱巧克力飲品，你的身心將受到撫慰。

新聞辭典

turmeric：名詞，薑黃。例句：Studies show turmeric is as effective as Prozac for treating depression.（研究發現，薑黃對於治療憂鬱症和百憂解一樣有效。）

Ayurvedic：名詞，阿育吠陀，印度的傳統醫學。例句：Turmeric and sweet basil are commonly used Ayurvedic herbs.（薑黃和羅勒是常用的阿育吠陀草藥。）

anti-inflammatory：名詞，抗發炎。例句：The doctor put me on anti-inflammatory drugs.（醫生開了些抗發炎藥給我。）

《中英對照讀新聞》
2017年4月10日‧星期一
