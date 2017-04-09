《中英對照讀新聞》S. Korea, US, Japan kick off anti-submarine drill to counter NK’s SLBM 為反制北韓潛射彈道飛彈，南韓、美、日展開反潛訓練

2017-04-09

◎茅毅

South Korea, the US and Japan on Monday began an anti-submarine exercise designed to counter North Korea’s growing threats from submarine-based ballistic missiles （SLBMs） , South Korea’s Navy said.

南韓海軍說，韓、美、日三國週一展開旨在對抗北韓愈來愈升高的潛艦彈道飛彈威脅之反潛演習。

The three-day exercise took place in waters between South Korea and Japan, near Jeju Island, where the three countries’ navies searched for and tracked a mock submarine, protected high-value units under a contingency scenario, and carried out anti-submarine defense maneuvers.

此一3天演習在南韓與日本間的濟州島附近水域進行，3國海軍搜尋並追蹤1艘模擬潛艦、假想在緊急突發狀況下保護高價值目標，並執行反潛防禦作戰行動。

“The drill was intended to improve the three countries’ anti-submarine search, identification and tracking capabilities so as to ensure their effective response to threats from North Korea, which is developing SLBMs,” the Navy said in a statement.

南韓海軍聲明說，「演習意在增進3國的反潛搜尋、辨識和追蹤能力，以確保3國有效因應正研發潛射彈道飛彈的北韓之威脅。」

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet based in Japan said in a separate statement that the drill will promote communications, interoperability and partnership between the three navies. “The training will allow participants to enhance tactical maritime capabilities, strengthen cooperation and improve shared situational awareness.”

母港在日本的美國海軍第七艦隊在另1份聲明中表示，演習將提升3國海軍的通信、協同作戰能力與夥伴關係，「演訓將讓參演方強化海上作戰能力、加強合作與改進共享戰情警覺能力。」

新聞辭典

kick off：動詞片語，開球。When does the soccer game kick off?（這場足球賽何時開始？）

track：動詞，跟蹤。The military use satellite to track targets through clouds.（軍方利用衛星穿透雲層追蹤目標。）

so as to：片語，以便。We should do more exercise so as to keep fit.（我們該多運動，好保持健康。）