《中英對照讀新聞》Student gets early graduation ceremony so dying dad can watch 學生提前舉行畢業典禮好讓垂死父親能看他畢業

2017-04-07

◎張沛元

His son’s high school graduation was a day Alfred La’Cap had been looking forward to — and one he didn’t think he would get to see.

兒子高中畢業曾是艾佛瑞德.拉凱普最引頸期盼的一天--也是他覺得自己可能撐不到親眼目睹的日子。

La’Cap, 69, has terminal prostate cancer with a dire prognosis: He’s unlikely to make it to May.

69歲的拉凱普罹患攝護腺癌末期:他可能撐不過5月。

So administrators at Long Beach High School in Mississippi stepped in and held a graduation ceremony three months early.

因此,(美國)密西西比州長灘高中校方決定助他一臂之力,舉行一場提早3個月的畢業典禮。

The ceremony, held over the weekend in the family driveway, was a small, bittersweet one.

這場週末在這家人的車道上舉行的畢業典禮,是一場苦樂參半的小型儀式。

La’Cap’s son, Noah, was dressed in a red cap and gown and sat next to his father. Someone played "Pomp and Circumstance" on a cellphone. Family members dabbed their eyes.

穿戴紅色畢業帽與禮服的拉凱普之子諾亞,坐在父親身旁。有人用手機播放(美國高中畢業典禮上經常使用的)「威風凜凜進行曲」。家族成員輕拭(泛淚的)眼角。

Noah told WLOX-TV the family has come to terms with their difficult reality. He has accepted his father won’t be around to see him graduate college, start his first job, get married.

諾亞告訴WLOX-TV電視台,家人已認清令人難以面對的事實。他已接受父親不會看著他大學畢業、展開第一份工作與結婚。

新聞辭典

look forward to:慣用語,期待。

step in:慣用語,插手介入居中斡旋。例句:The king stepped in to end the anti-government protests.(國王介入干預,反政府抗議告終。)

come to terms with something:慣用語,逐漸接受(通常指所愛人之死)。例句:She has never really come to terms with her husband’s death.(她始終沒有真正接受丈夫的死。)