《中英對照讀新聞》France bans unlimited sugary drink refills－法國禁止含糖飲料無限續杯

2017-04-05

◎魏國金

Restaurants and other spaces catering to the public in France have been banned from offering unlimited sugary drinks in an effort to reduce obesity. It is now illegal to sell unlimited soft drinks at a fixed price or offer them unlimited for free.

在法國,餐廳以及其他對公眾提供餐飲服務的場所,已被禁止無限量供應含糖飲料,以致力減少肥胖。以固定價格販售無限量的非酒精飲料,或無限量地免費供應它們,現在皆屬違法。

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends taxing sugary drinks, linking them to obesity and diabetes. The new law in French targets soft drinks, including sports drinks containing added sugar or sweeteners. All public eateries, from fast-food joints to school canteens, are affected. The aim of the law is to "limit, especially among the young, the risks of obesity, overweight and diabetes" in line with WHO recommendations.

世界衛生組織(WHO)建議對含糖飲料課稅,並將它們與肥胖及糖尿病建立關連。法國這項新法鎖定的非酒精飲料,包括添加糖或甜味劑的運動飲料。所有公眾餐飲店,從速食店到學校餐廳都受到影響。該法的目的是「限制,特別是年輕族群,肥胖、過重與糖尿病風險」,以符合WHO的建議。

A recent Eurostat survey of adult obesity put the French at 15.3%, which is just below the EU average of 15.9%. France was slimmer than the UK (20.1%) but fatter than Italy (10.7%). Past the age of 30, nearly 57% of French men are overweight or obese, according to a report published in October by the French medical journal Bulletin Epidemiologique Hebdomadaire. Some 41% of women in the same age category are also overweight or obese, the study found.

歐盟統計局近期針對成人肥胖的調查顯示,法國為15.3%,略低於歐盟平均值15.9%。法國比英國(20.1%)苗條,但比義大利肥胖(10.7%)。而根據法國醫學期刊「流行病學週報」去年10月刊登的一份報告,年過30歲後,近57%的法國男人過重或肥胖。同一年齡組有約41%女性也是過重或肥胖,該研究發現。

《新聞辭典》

refill:再度裝滿。例句:Let me refill your glass.(讓我再為你斟滿這一杯。)

fixed price:固定價格、定價。例如:a fixed price contract(固定價格合約)

in line with:與....一致、符合。例句:This plan is in line with my ideas.(這項計畫符合我的想法。)