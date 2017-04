《中英對照讀新聞》Japan racism survey reveals one in three foreigners experience discrimination 日本種族主義調查揭露，3分之1的外國人曾經歷歧視

2017-04-04

◎陳正健

Nearly a third of foreigners living in Japan say they have experienced derogatory remarks because of their background, while about 40% have suffered housing discrimination, according to a landmark survey.

根據一項指標性調查,將近3分之1的旅日外國人表示,他們曾因自己的背景遭受貶損評論,同時有大約40%曾受到住房歧視。

Japan’s Ministry of Justice survey was based on 4,252 adult foreigners who lived in 37 areas, including Tokyo, Sapporo, Yokohama, Osaka and Fukuoka, between last November and December. Chinese constituted the largest portion (32.5 percent) of respondents, followed by Korean (22.1 percent) and Filipino (6.7 percent).

日本法務省的調查以4252名外國成年人為依據,他們住在包括東京、札幌、橫濱、大阪和福岡等37個地區,時間介於去年11月至12月間。中國人在這些外國居民中構成最大比例(32.5%),接著則是韓國人(22.1%)和菲律賓人(6.7%)。

According to the survey, 29.8 percent of respondents became a target of slur because they were not Japanese.Nearly 54 percent said such a verbal attack was unleashed by people they had never met. Nearly 43 percent of them found hate speech against specific races or nations on TV, in newspapers or on the internet.

據調查,29.8%的外國居民曾成為藐視目標,因為他們不是日本人。將近54%表示,這種言語攻擊是由他們從未見過的人所發動。其中有將近43%發現,反對特定種族或國家的仇恨言論在電腦、報紙或網路上出現。

Moreover, the discrimination is often blatant, with some Japanese not even trying to hide it. "The landlord said I couldn’t live in the flat because of my nationality. I was born and raised in Japan and Japanese is the only language I know. There is still so much bias and discrimination in Japan," a Korean participant aged in her 50s said.

而且,歧視通常是公然的,部分日本人甚至並未試圖隱藏。一名50幾歲的韓國女性受訪者指出:「房東說我不能住在公寓裡,因為我的國籍。我在日本出生與長大,日文是我唯一懂的語言。在日本仍有許多偏見和歧視。」

新聞辭典

derogatory:形容詞,貶損的,貶義的。例句:If you feel offended by what someone says, the person probably said something derogatory. (如果你感覺受到某人的言語冒犯,那個人可能說了某些貶損之語。)

slur:名詞,藐視,侮辱。例句:The coach lost his job for using a racial slur.(那名教練丟了飯碗,因為他涉及種族歧視。)

blatant:形容詞,公然的,露骨的。例句:The politician told a blatant lie.(這名政客公然說謊。)