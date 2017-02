中英對照讀新聞》Slain officer’s son gets teddy bears made out of dad’s uniform 殉職員警之子獲得用亡父制服做成的泰迪熊

2017-02-03

◎張沛元

It’s been two months since St. Louis Police Officer Blake Snyder was gunned down. And 2-year-old Malachi hasn’t stopped asking for his daddy.

(美國密蘇里州)聖路易員警布雷克.史奈德遭槍殺身亡後已經過了2個月。他2歲大的兒子馬拉奇從沒停止詢問爸爸去哪了。

How do you tell a toddler his daddy is never coming home?

你要怎麼告訴1名稚齡小童他的爸爸永遠不會回來了?

"He’s been asking for his daddy a lot," Elizabeth Snyder told KTVI. "I don’t know how to respond to him yet. Every time I look at him, I’m also reminded of my husband not coming home."

「他一直在找爸爸,」伊麗莎白.史奈德告訴KTVI電視台。「我還不知道要怎麼回答他。每次我看著他,我也會想起我丈夫不會回來了。」

That talk will have to happen sometime. But for now, Malachi’s been given something to remember his dad by: Two teddy bears made out of his dad’s uniform.

這談話在未來的某個時刻還會發生。但目前,馬拉奇拿到了能懷念他父親的東西:2隻用他父親的制服做的泰迪熊。

The bears were an early Christmas present from a family friend. Snyder posted a photo on Facebook of the beaming boy clutching his gift.

這些熊是該家族的1名友人提早送的耶誕禮物。史奈德在臉書上貼了一張男孩一臉燦爛摟著禮物的照片。

The words "love you always" and "always with you" are sewn into the feet of each bear.

2隻熊的腳上都鏽有「永遠愛你」與「永遠伴你」的字樣。

◎新聞辭典

made out of:慣用語,用…做的(某物已改變或轉型)。例句:I was told that it was popular to have candle-holders made out of wine bottles a few decades ago.(我聽說數十年曾流行用酒瓶當燭台。)

gun someone (or an animal) down:慣用語,形容射殺某人或動物。例句:The drug lord was gunned down at his own doorway.(那名大毒梟在自己家門口被幹掉。)

remind of:慣用語,想起。