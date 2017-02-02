《中英對照讀新聞》Fukushima nuclear zone might become next macabre tourist hotspot 福島核災區可能成為下一個恐怖旅遊熱點
◎孫宇青
The site of the Fukushima nuclear disaster is likely to become a bizarre new tourist attraction, as people flock to visit the radioactive exclusion zone.
福島核災區可能成為異乎尋常的觀光景點，因為人們將蜂擁造訪這個輻射隔離區域。
Just as tourists visited Chernobyl 25 years after the explosion at the Soviet-era nuclear reactor, the Fukushima Daiichi disaster zone is now attracting explorers’ attention. Despite the risks involved in visiting the site, a number of travel agencies are organizing tours in the disaster area.
就像蘇聯時代車諾比核子反應爐爆炸的25年後，觀光客紛紛前去拜訪一樣，福島第一核電廠重災區現在也吸引探險者的注意。儘管前往該地有風險，部分旅行社仍在規劃災區旅行團。
The idea was put forward by Hiroki Azuma, the author of the Chernobyl Dark Tourism Guide, who said people should be allowed to see the process of the Fukushima plant’s decontamination with their own eyes.
這個想法是由《車諾比黑暗之旅導覽》作者東浩紀所提出，他說應該允許人們親眼看見福島核電廠去污染的過程。
But Japanese authorities dismissed the idea, saying the word ’tourism’ should never be applied to the catastrophe site. Even so, travel agencies are still pressing on with their controversial tour guides – and it’s a seriously lucrative enterprise.
然而，日本當局否決這個想法，還說「觀光」一詞永遠不該用於這個災難地點。儘管如此，旅行社仍加緊推動這項具爭議性的旅行計畫，而且那必然是相當賺錢的生意。
新聞辭典
macabre：形容詞，毛骨悚然的。例句：Even the police were frightened at the macabre scenes of killings. （就連警察也對恐怖至極的殺戮現場感到害怕。）
put forward：動詞片語，提出；推舉。例句：Every member has to put forward a new plan at the meeting. （每個成員都必須在會議上提出一項新計畫。）
catastrophe：名詞，大災難。例句：The forest fire was a major catastrophe. （這場森林大火是一場大災難。）
