中英對照讀新聞》Pope Francis: You can’t defend Christianity by being ’against refugees and other religions’ 教宗方濟各：你不能用「反難民與其他宗教」來捍衛基督教
魏國金
The Pope told pilgrims that the sin Jesus condemns most is hypocrisy.
教宗告訴朝聖者，耶穌最譴責的罪就是偽善。
Meeting a pilgrimage of Catholics and Lutherans from Germany, Pope Francis said he does not like "the contradiction of those who want to defend Christianity in the West, and, on the other hand, are against refugees and other religions."
在會見來自德國天主教與路德教派的朝聖團時，教宗方濟各說，他不喜歡「那些想捍衛西方的基督教，卻反難民與其他宗教的人的矛盾行為」。
"This is not something I’ve read in books, but I see in the newspapers and on television every day," Pope Francis said.
「這不是我在書中讀到的事，但我在報紙與電視上卻天天看到這樣的矛盾，」教宗方濟各說。
Answering questions from young people in the group, the pope said, "the sickness or, you can say the sin, that Jesus condemns most is hypocrisy," which is precisely what is happening when someone claims to be a Christian but does not live according to the teaching of Christ.
在回答朝聖團中年輕人的提問時，教宗說：「耶穌最譴責的病症，或者你可以說罪，是偽善，」而當某人宣稱是基督徒，卻不根據基督的教導生活就是道道地地的偽善。
"You cannot be a Christian without doing what Jesus teaches us in Matthew 25." This is a reference to Christ’s injunction to help the needy by such works of mercy as feeding the hungry, clothing the naked and welcoming the stranger.
「沒有實踐耶穌在馬太福音25章對我們的教導，就不是基督徒。」該章是有關透過給飢餓者吃、給裸身者穿，並迎接陌生人等憐憫行動，幫助貧困者的基督誡命。
"It’s hypocrisy to call yourself a Christian and chase away a refugee or someone seeking help, someone who is hungry or thirsty, toss out someone who is in need of my help," he said.
「稱自己是基督徒，卻驅趕難民或某個尋求幫助的人、某個飢渴的人，排斥某個需要我幫助的人，就是偽善，」他說。
新聞辭典
contradiction：矛盾、牴觸。例句：There was a contradiction between your words and actions.（你的言行並不一致。）
chase away：趕走、消除。例句：I have chased away hostility towards her.（我已消除對她的敵意了。）
toss out：丟棄、趕出、排斥。例如：toss out old ways of thinking（摒棄舊思維）。
