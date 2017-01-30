《中英對照讀新聞》The incredible lunar TEMPLE 不可思議的「月球聖殿」
◎蔡子岳
The European Space Agency has revealed plans for a lunar temple to be built alongside mankind’s first outpost on the moon.
歐洲太空總署公佈計畫，要在登月人類首個據點旁興建一「月球聖殿」。
The 50m high dome, close to a planned moonbase near to the moon’s south pole, would give the first settlers ’a place of contemplation’.
計畫中的月球基地，位於月球南極附近，「月球聖殿」有高50公尺的圓頂，供作首批登月人類「沉思冥想」之處。
The 50m high domed structure would be built using 3D printing of lunar soil.
圓頂結構體將以月球土壤為原料、用3D列印技術打造。
One opening in the dome will look Earthwards, while another at the top will peer out into deep space.
圓頂一開口朝地球，另一開口則面向深邃太空。
Jorge selected Shackleton over nearby Malapert Crater because Earth is perpetually visible from Malapert, while from Shackleton it will only be seen for two weeks at a time, inspiring more independent thinking.
（設計師）荷黑選擇沙克爾頓（隕石坑）而非馬拉配特坑的原因是，馬拉配特坑永遠在地球視線之內，而沙克爾頓坑則是每隔兩週才入地球視線，此處能激發更多獨立思考。
「Humans have brought flags to the Moon, but they’ve been bleached white by sunlight since then – almost as if the Moon is protecting itself from such terrestrial concepts.
「人類已經將旗幟帶上月球，然而旗幟已經被陽光照射所褪色—就好似月球自身不願接受那樣子的疆界概念。
Lunar settlement represents a perfect chance for a fresh start, a place where there are no social conventions, no nations and no religion, somewhere where these concepts will need to be rethought from scratch.
月球開拓代表開啟全新章節的完美機會，一處沒有（既有）社會習俗、沒有國家、沒有宗教，一處上述概念皆必須從最原始起點重思的地方。
So this Temple is intended as a mythic and universal structure that can hopefully bring people together in this new environment in novel ways.」
所以，這座殿堂意在成為一座有神話色彩的、普世的建築，冀望讓人類在此以嶄新方式團結一致。」
新聞辭典
incredible：形容詞， 難以置信、不可思議的。例句：It seems incredible that no one foresaw the crisis.（竟沒人預想到危機，這真是難以置信。）
contemplation：名詞，凝視、沉思。動詞為contemplate，指盤算、沉思、冥想。例句：I’m contemplating going abroad for a year.（我在盤算出國一年。）
from scratch：片語，從頭開始，從零開始。例句：We are starting this country from scratch.（我們要從零開始建設這國家。）
