| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
台11線轎車對撞 一車衝下邊坡 3人受傷送醫
 首頁 > 國際

《中英對照讀新聞》The incredible lunar TEMPLE 不可思議的「月球聖殿」

2017-01-30

◎蔡子岳

The European Space Agency has revealed plans for a lunar temple to be built alongside mankind’s first outpost on the moon.

歐洲太空總署公佈計畫，要在登月人類首個據點旁興建一「月球聖殿」。

The 50m high dome, close to a planned moonbase near to the moon’s south pole, would give the first settlers ’a place of contemplation’.

計畫中的月球基地，位於月球南極附近，「月球聖殿」有高50公尺的圓頂，供作首批登月人類「沉思冥想」之處。

The 50m high domed structure would be built using 3D printing of lunar soil.

圓頂結構體將以月球土壤為原料、用3D列印技術打造。

One opening in the dome will look Earthwards, while another at the top will peer out into deep space.

圓頂一開口朝地球，另一開口則面向深邃太空。

Jorge selected Shackleton over nearby Malapert Crater because Earth is perpetually visible from Malapert, while from Shackleton it will only be seen for two weeks at a time, inspiring more independent thinking.

（設計師）荷黑選擇沙克爾頓（隕石坑）而非馬拉配特坑的原因是，馬拉配特坑永遠在地球視線之內，而沙克爾頓坑則是每隔兩週才入地球視線，此處能激發更多獨立思考。

「Humans have brought flags to the Moon, but they’ve been bleached white by sunlight since then – almost as if the Moon is protecting itself from such terrestrial concepts.

「人類已經將旗幟帶上月球，然而旗幟已經被陽光照射所褪色—就好似月球自身不願接受那樣子的疆界概念。

Lunar settlement represents a perfect chance for a fresh start, a place where there are no social conventions, no nations and no religion, somewhere where these concepts will need to be rethought from scratch.

月球開拓代表開啟全新章節的完美機會，一處沒有（既有）社會習俗、沒有國家、沒有宗教，一處上述概念皆必須從最原始起點重思的地方。

So this Temple is intended as a mythic and universal structure that can hopefully bring people together in this new environment in novel ways.」

所以，這座殿堂意在成為一座有神話色彩的、普世的建築，冀望讓人類在此以嶄新方式團結一致。」

新聞辭典

incredible：形容詞， 難以置信、不可思議的。例句：It seems incredible that no one foresaw the crisis.（竟沒人預想到危機，這真是難以置信。）

contemplation：名詞，凝視、沉思。動詞為contemplate，指盤算、沉思、冥想。例句：I’m contemplating going abroad for a year.（我在盤算出國一年。）

from scratch：片語，從頭開始，從零開始。例句：We are starting this country from scratch.（我們要從零開始建設這國家。）

廣告

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

相關關鍵字： 中英對照讀新聞
相關新聞
Top
國際‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多國際新聞
國際‧即時新聞
» 今日即時新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
川普就職 美國展新局
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
- 【初三】朋友團聚小點
好友歡聚✤聊天小食
年節嘴饞✤鹹甜點心
雞祥如意✤走春輕食
走春！採草莓有訣竅
轉寄

標題：《中英對照讀新聞》The incredible lunar TEMPLE 不可思議的「月球聖殿」


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年1月30日‧星期一‧丁酉年正月初三日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.