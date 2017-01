《中英對照讀新聞》 That was hairy - Paris wax museum plays catchup with Trump dummy 毛毛的──巴黎蠟像博物館趕上推出川普蠟像

2017-01-28

◎周虹汶

A Paris wax museum unveiled a Donald Trump effigy with real human hair on Thursday, having being caught off guard with a half-ready figure of Hillary Clinton when he won the U.S. presidential election in November.

巴黎一家蠟像博物館週四為一尊有著真人毛髮的唐納.川普像揭幕,而在他11月贏得美國總統選舉時,出其不意另有一座希拉蕊.柯林頓塑像半成品。

The Grévin museum went into overdrive to produce its wax lookalike of Trump for an appearance on the eve of Friday’s White House handover.

格雷萬蠟像館趕工製作川普蠟像,以便在週五白宮交接前夕亮相。

Unlike the Trump dummy who has just taken up residence at London’s Madame Tussauds, the Parisian version uses human rather than yak hair to reproduce his distinctive coiffure.

和已入駐倫敦杜莎夫人蠟像館的川普模型不同,巴黎版本使用人類毛髮而非犛牛毛,再現他的招牌髮型。

"It was hard to get the right color," Grévin spokeswoman Véronique Berecz said. "It had to be put in one by one but it’s natural." (Reuters)

格雷萬女發言人薇若妮克.拜賴茨說:「顏色要對很難」,「必須一根一根放,但它很自然。」(路透)

新聞辭典

catch off guard:片語動詞,指冷不防、乘其不備。例句:She was caught off guard by his marriage proposal.(她被他的求婚嚇了一跳。)

overdrive:動詞,指操勞過度;名詞,指超速轉動。例句:Don’t let your emotions go into overdrive.(別用情過度。)

distinctive:形容詞,指有特色的、與眾不同的。例句:His voice is very distinctive.(他的聲音很有辨識度。)