《中英對照讀新聞》The reason your nipples go hard – even when you’re not cold or excited 乳頭變硬的原因 即便不是冷也不是興奮
◎孫宇青
Sometimes nipples are hard, sometimes they are not. Whatever they are, it seems we have absolutely no control over nipples.
乳頭有時會變硬，有時不會。不論哪一種情況，我們似乎完全沒辦法控制乳頭。
It is well-known physiological mechanism that, during chilly weather, our skin would tighten and contract, causing nipples to shrink and harden. It’s to reduce the surface area of the nipple, and therefore decrease the amount of energy required to keep it warm.
我們的皮膚在寒冷天氣下會緊繃、收縮，乳頭也會跟著縮小、變硬，這是眾所周知的生理機制。這個變化是要縮小乳頭的表面積，進而減少維持溫暖所需的能量消耗。
And sure, we also appreciate nipples’ function in sexual activity. They react in the same way as other parts of the body. But a new study has found that nipples sometimes go hard for no reason whatsoever. They seem to have a mind of their own.
當然，從事性行為時，我們也會察覺乳頭的變化，它們的反應與身體其他部位無異。然而，一項新研究發現，乳頭有時也會沒來由地變硬，就像會自己思考似的。
Researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have found that nipples have their very own "special nerve" that causes goose bumps and nipple erection. The study, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, explains that the sympathetic nerve system comprises different neurons that regulate specific physiological functions.
瑞典「卡羅琳學院」研究人員發現，乳頭有自己的「獨特神經」，會產生雞皮疙瘩、乳頭勃起等反應。這項發表於「自然神經科學」期刊的研究解釋，交感神經系統是由不同神經細胞所組成，不同的神經細胞則會引發特定的生理反應。
Basically, even when we’re not aroused, neurons that regulate nipple erection will function involuntarily – and without "conscious control".
基本上，即使沒有受到挑逗，控制乳頭勃起的神經細胞也會本能地運作，且「不受意識控制」。
新聞辭典
shrink：動詞，收縮。例句：My pullover shrank in the hot water. （我的套頭毛衣泡在熱水裡後收縮了。）
comprise：動詞，包含；由…組成。例句：The team comprises 2 professors and 3 students. （團隊由兩名教授和三名學生組成。）
involuntarily：副詞，非自願地；不由自主地。例句：When the wind blows, I shiver involuntarily. （風一吹，我就不由自主發抖。）
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 興大蔣介石銅像已移走 換成已故校長湯惠蓀銅像
- 跳機又跳票！核三廠消防員 差點沒錢過年
- 名人外遇驚語錄
- 3年前認識 張安樂：她很善良
- 又放閃 王菲機場激吻謝霆鋒
- 嚴懲不寬貸 民進黨成立調查小組
- 自由談》健忘村與潘金蓮
- 步訓部實戰演練賀隊慶 家屬喊過癮
- 小型活動新去處 台北行旅廣場開放
- 看好川普施政 道瓊開盤漲破2萬大關
- 緊縮移民政策 川普真的要築牆了
- 音速小子緊實面膜 限量登台
- 獨鍾大直 江丙坤7年砸5.6億買房
- 水泥車撞進陸橋下 車頭慘遭壓扁
- 「獅」法恰恰 武神可望附教練約
- 新營火車站後站 6月動工
- 「FAST」中風搶救口訣 及早發現及早復健
- 社論》為何連基本盤也鬆動了？
- 南投草屯農會告媒體 雲林東勢農會將被停權
- 投資人看好經濟成長加速 歐股上漲
- 鼓鼓朝聖阿信房間 找靈感當寫歌點子
- 奇美博物館 傳遞好信息
- 大咖逢低買豪宅 3個月成交50億
- 川普批環保失控 復建兩爭議油管
- 常腰痠下肢麻 恐頸部出問題
- 辜成允案 檢約談晶華總座、交通部官員
- 新北櫻花季 跟著賞櫻地圖走春
- 美退出TPP 危及617億美元農產出口
- 撕毀離婚協議書 海倫清桃前夫吃官司
- 8韓女控遭性侵「都搭Jerry車隊」
- 川普下令噤聲 統一部會口徑
- 吳敦義︰年金不改革 會是未爆彈
- 年後就醫增3成 春節慢性病患勿擅自停藥
- 澳網》「家暴坎坷女」變勵志姊 盧西琪闖大賽4強
- 馬國賢曾換跑道 遭疑A錢拚翻身
- 頂級手工刷具 妝容更服貼
- 興大蔣銅像拆了 換成已故校長
- 經典賽》「外野F4」到齊 美戰力超殺
- 蘭嶼交通船加開 300人提早返鄉
- 重新比對DNA 男屍遲32年回家
標題：《中英對照讀新聞》The reason your nipples go hard – even when you’re not cold or excited 乳頭變硬的原因 即便不是冷也不是興奮
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email