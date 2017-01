《中英對照讀新聞》German foreign minister︰troubled times ahead 德國外長：動盪在即

2017-01-25

◎魏國金

Germany must brace itself for turbulent times under U.S. President Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday, adding that free trade and trans-Atlantic cooperation to fight extremism and terrorism were key for Berlin.

德國務必防備美國總統川普主政下的動盪期,外交部長史坦麥爾週日指出,他並補充,自由貿易以及打擊極端主義與恐怖主義的跨大西洋合作對柏林非常重要。

Steinmeier, who in August said Trump was a "Hassprediger" or "hate preacher", wrote in Bild newspaper that some members of the new U.S. administration understand the importance of allies like Germany.

去年8月說川普是「仇恨傳教士」的史坦麥爾在報紙「畫報」上撰文說,美國新政府的部分成員理解盟邦,比如德國的重要性。

"I know, we must prepare ourselves for turbulent times, unpredictability and uncertainty," Steinmeier said. "But I am convinced that we will find in Washington attentive listeners, who know that even big countries need partners in this world."

「我知道,我們必須準備好因應動盪時期、不可預測性與不確定性,」史坦麥爾說。「但我確信,在華府,我們將發現用心的傾聽者,他們知道即使大國,在世上也需要夥伴。」

Trump unsettled German leaders with remarks such as that Britain will not be the last country to leave the European Union and with threats to impose high tariffs on imports from China and Mexico.

川普以諸如英國將不是最後離開歐盟的國家等言論,以及對來自中國、墨西哥的進口產品課徵高關稅的威脅,讓德國領導人感到不安。

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who attended the opening of a museum outside Berlin as Trump was being sworn in on Friday, has said she would seek compromises with Trump on issues like trade and military spending and that she would work on preserving the important relationship between Europe and the United States.

在川普週五宣誓就職時,出席柏林近郊一家博物館開幕活動的總理梅克爾表示,她將在貿易、軍事支出等議題上試圖與川普達成妥協,她將致力維持歐洲與美國間的重要關係。

新聞辭典

brace for/against:做好防備。例如:brace against typhoons(做好防颱準備。)

convinced:確信的、信服的。例句:He didn’t look convinced, but said nothing.(他看上去沒有信服,但不作聲。)

unsettle:攪亂、使心緒不寧。例句:The sudden changes unsettled me.(突如其來的變化讓我心緒不寧。)