《中英對照讀新聞》Sitting Too Much Ages You By 8 Years 久坐不起讓你老8歲

2017-01-24

◎陳正健

Women who spend too much time sitting down speed up the ageing process. Sitting for more than ten hours a day gives women a ’biological age’ up to eight years older than it should be, according to a new study.

花太多時間久坐的婦女會加速老化過程。根據一項新研究,一天久坐超過10小時,將使女性的「生物年齡」較其應有的程度還老8歲之多。

The researchers, who tracked the movements of 1,481 women over the age of 64, found a strong link between a sedentary lifestyle and the premature ageing of cells in the body. Women who were more sedentary had shorter and more frayed telomeres, which scientists use to calculate ’biological age’.

研究人員追蹤1481名64歲以上婦女的活動,發現久坐生活型態與體內細胞提早老化有強烈關聯。坐更久的婦女擁有較短、更磨損的端粒,科學家使用端粒來計算「生物年齡」。

Telomeres naturally shorten with age, but health and lifestyle factors - such as smoking and obesity - can accelerate the process. Shortened telomeres are linked with heart disease, diabetes and cancer. However, just half an hour of moderate exercise might undo the damage.

端粒會隨著年齡增長自然縮短,但健康及生活型態因素──例如吸菸和肥胖──會加速這個過程。縮短的端粒與心臟病、糖尿病和癌症有關。不過,只要半小時的溫和運動,即可抵消這個損害。

"We found that women who sat longer did not have shorter telomere length if they exercised for at least 30 minutes a day," said lead author Aladdin Shadyab.

研究主筆阿拉汀.莎迪耶指出:「我們發現,坐得較久的婦女未必端粒長度會較短,但前提是一天運動至少30分鐘。」

新聞辭典

sedentary:形容詞,久坐的,坐慣的。例句:A sedentary person, no matter how busy he is, should take time out for exercise.(一個坐久的人,無論他有多忙,都應該抽出時間運動。)

premature:形容詞,早熟的,過早的。例句:Babies born before completion of week 37 are premature.(嬰兒在滿37週以前出生算是早產。)

fray:動詞,使…磨損,使…緊張。例句:His shirt was frayed at the neck.(他的襯衫領口磨損。)