《中英對照讀新聞》US asks S. Korea to arrest ex-UN chief’s brother 美國要求南韓逮捕前聯合國秘書長胞弟

2017-01-22

◎茅毅

The United States has asked South Korea to arrest former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s brother on charges of bribery, sources said Saturday.

消息人士21日說,美國已要求南韓逮捕被控行賄的聯合國前秘書長潘基文胞弟。

South Korea’s Ministry of Justice is in talks with the US government after it requested the arrest of Ban Ki-sang, the sources said. The younger Ban has been indicted with his son in New York in October.

該消息人士表示,在美國政府要求逮捕潘基祥後,南韓法務部與美方展開討論。去年10月,潘基祥已與其子在紐約被起訴。

Ban’s brother and his nephew Ban Joo-hyun are accused of attempting to hand over some US$500,000 to an unidentified official from the Middle East in the course of trying to sell a building owned by a South Korean construction firm, Keangnam Enterprises, in Vietnam.

潘基文之弟及潘基文姪子潘周炫(譯音)被控企圖把約50萬美元交給1位身分不明的中東官員,好將南韓建商「京南企業」在越南持有的1棟房產脫手。

The money, however, is known to have been spent by a middleman named Malcolm Harris before reaching the official. "Though official discussions have not begun, the two sides are exchanging views on the matter," an official said, adding they are checking relevant laws.

惟在與該官員搭上線前,已知這筆錢被名叫麥爾坎.哈里斯的中間人花用。1位官員指出,「雖尚未展開正式討論,但(美、韓)雙方正就此事交換看法」。該官員補充說道,他們正查詢相關法律。

新聞辭典

on charges of :介係詞片語,被指控。例句︰They have been handed down a jail sentence of 5 months on charges of insulting the president.(他們被控侮辱總統而遭判刑5個月。)

indict:及物動詞,起訴、控告。例句︰A grand jury is expected to indict her for murder.(大陪審團可望以謀殺罪對她提起公訴。)

in the course of:介系詞片語,在…期間、在…(過程)當中。例句︰Children will get used to school in the course of time.(經過一段時間,兒童將會漸漸習慣學校。)