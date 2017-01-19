《中英對照讀新聞》 Bones may be doing our pet dogs more harm than good 狗狗咬骨頭 壞處可能多於好處
◎孫宇青
A bone may hold little interest to us humans as all the meat has gone, but there’s no denying dogs just love chewing on them.
我們人類對骨頭可能不太感興趣，因為上頭沒有肉，但不能否認狗狗超愛咬骨頭。
While the enjoyment and urge they get is ingrained into them, bones may actually be doing them more harm than good. Chewing them may pose as a serious - and potentially lethal - health hazard.
雖然狗狗與生俱來就有這種樂趣和慾望，但骨頭對牠們而言，壞處可能多於好處。咬骨頭可能嚴重危害健康，甚至可能致命。
"The People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals" issued the warning. Vet Rebecca Ashman explained that bones are not recommended as treats for dogs because unfortunately vets and nurses regularly see dogs with digestive tract damage and blockages caused by splinters or larger pieces of bone being swallowed and becoming stuck.
英國動保團體「平民動物救治院（PDSA）」提出這項警告。獸醫師艾許曼解釋，不建議把骨頭當作狗狗的零食，因為獸醫和護士常常遇到消化道不幸受傷或阻塞的狗狗，骨頭的大小碎片被牠們吞食後卡在消化道。
"Surgery is usually needed to remove any blockage and in some cases, the damage is so serious that it can be fatal."
「通常必須動手術才能移除阻塞物，而且在某些情況下，這種傷害太嚴重，很可能致命。」
Ashman adds, "We would advise sticking to dog friendly chew toys that help keep your dog’s teeth clean and don’t present the same choking or blockage risks."
艾許曼補充道：「我們建議選用對狗狗比較好的啃咬玩具，既可幫助潔淨狗狗的牙齒，也不用讓牠們面對窒息或阻塞的風險。」
"Non-rawhide chews are safe, but be sure to count the calories from these as part of your dog’s daily allowance, as eating too many of these treats can cause weight gain."
「牛皮骨以外的零食比較安全，但必須將零食的卡路里計入狗狗每日攝取熱量，因為吃太多零食會讓狗狗發胖。」
新聞辭典
ingrain：動詞，使…深植於。例句：The philanthropic image of the mogul is ingrained in people’s hearts.（這名富豪的慈善形象深植人們心中。）
hazard：名詞，危險。例句：A firefighter has to confront a lot of hazards on a mission.（消防員在執勤時必須面對很多危險。）
splinter：名詞，碎片；刺。例句：She pulled a splinter out of her finger.（她從手指中取出一根刺。）
