《中英對照讀新聞》Pet dogs dress up for St. Anthony blessing 為了聖安東尼日的祈福，寵物犬盛裝打扮

2017-01-18

◎魏國金

Wearing his Sunday best and arriving in a pram, Chispi was one of dozens of dogs blessed by a priest in Madrid on Sunday to celebrate the patron saint of pets.

穿上牠最好的衣服,坐在娃娃推車到場,「奇斯皮」是週日在馬德里為頌讚寵物守護神,而受到神父祝福的數十隻狗狗之一。

"In the name of the father, the son and the holy spirit, I bless you. Amen," said father Angel as he sprinkled a few drops of holy water on Chispi’s head.

「以聖父、聖子與聖靈之名,我祝福你。阿們,」神父安潔爾在奇斯皮頭上灑幾滴聖水時說。

The 10-year-old shih tzu was wearing a special red coat for the occasion. "We hope this will allow him to live another year longer," said Chispi’s owner, 56-year-old Maria Luz Gomes.

這頭10歲的西施犬為了這個場合,穿了一件特別的紅大衣。「我們希望這可以讓牠又再多活1年,」奇斯皮56歲的飼主戈梅斯說。

Mar Lopez, 45, travelled 50 kilometres(30 miles)from Zarzalejo to the capital but brought her two dogs, eight-year-old Gromit and Frida, one. "I like this church, it accepts everyone. Animals too," she said.

45歲的羅培茲來自薩爾薩萊霍,她走過50公里的路程來到首都,但她帶了2隻狗—8歲的格羅米特與1歲的芙烈達同行。「我喜歡這間教會,它接納每個人,也接納動物,」她說。

"Saint Antony loved and blessed animals. He said they were God’s creatures and that’s why we bless pets here," father Joaquim told AFP at the St Anthony church in Chueca, a Madrid neighbourhood popular with the gay community.

「聖安東尼愛護並祝福動物。他說牠們是上帝的創造物,這就是為何我們在此祝福寵物,」神父約雅敬在楚埃卡的聖安東尼教會對法新社說,楚埃卡緊鄰馬德里,深受同志社群歡迎。

Saint Anthony, whose actual feast is on January 17, was a Christian monk born in Egypt in the third century. A hermit and Spain’s patron saint of animals, the likes of Velazquez, Bosch and Di Cosimo painted him alongside a pig.

真正的聖安東尼日是1月17日,他是第三世紀出生於埃及的基督徒修道士。做為隱士與西班牙的動物守護聖人,維拉斯奎茲、波希與迪.科西莫等文藝復興畫家畫他時,身旁都有一頭豬。

新聞辭典

Sunday best:最好的衣服。例句:I will put on my Sunday best to attend your wedding.(我會穿上我最好的衣服,去參加你的婚禮。)

patron saint:守護聖人、守護神。例句:St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland.(聖派翠克是愛爾蘭的守護神。)

the likes of:類似的人或物。例句:You don’t know what loss of employment means to the likes of me.(你不知道失業對像我這樣的人意味著什麼。)