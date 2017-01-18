《中英對照讀新聞》Pet dogs dress up for St. Anthony blessing 為了聖安東尼日的祈福，寵物犬盛裝打扮
◎魏國金
Wearing his Sunday best and arriving in a pram, Chispi was one of dozens of dogs blessed by a priest in Madrid on Sunday to celebrate the patron saint of pets.
穿上牠最好的衣服，坐在娃娃推車到場，「奇斯皮」是週日在馬德里為頌讚寵物守護神，而受到神父祝福的數十隻狗狗之一。
"In the name of the father, the son and the holy spirit, I bless you. Amen," said father Angel as he sprinkled a few drops of holy water on Chispi’s head.
「以聖父、聖子與聖靈之名，我祝福你。阿們，」神父安潔爾在奇斯皮頭上灑幾滴聖水時說。
The 10-year-old shih tzu was wearing a special red coat for the occasion. "We hope this will allow him to live another year longer," said Chispi’s owner, 56-year-old Maria Luz Gomes.
這頭10歲的西施犬為了這個場合，穿了一件特別的紅大衣。「我們希望這可以讓牠又再多活1年，」奇斯皮56歲的飼主戈梅斯說。
Mar Lopez, 45, travelled 50 kilometres（30 miles）from Zarzalejo to the capital but brought her two dogs, eight-year-old Gromit and Frida, one. "I like this church, it accepts everyone. Animals too," she said.
45歲的羅培茲來自薩爾薩萊霍，她走過50公里的路程來到首都，但她帶了2隻狗—8歲的格羅米特與1歲的芙烈達同行。「我喜歡這間教會，它接納每個人，也接納動物，」她說。
"Saint Antony loved and blessed animals. He said they were God’s creatures and that’s why we bless pets here," father Joaquim told AFP at the St Anthony church in Chueca, a Madrid neighbourhood popular with the gay community.
「聖安東尼愛護並祝福動物。他說牠們是上帝的創造物，這就是為何我們在此祝福寵物，」神父約雅敬在楚埃卡的聖安東尼教會對法新社說，楚埃卡緊鄰馬德里，深受同志社群歡迎。
Saint Anthony, whose actual feast is on January 17, was a Christian monk born in Egypt in the third century. A hermit and Spain’s patron saint of animals, the likes of Velazquez, Bosch and Di Cosimo painted him alongside a pig.
真正的聖安東尼日是1月17日，他是第三世紀出生於埃及的基督徒修道士。做為隱士與西班牙的動物守護聖人，維拉斯奎茲、波希與迪．科西莫等文藝復興畫家畫他時，身旁都有一頭豬。
新聞辭典
Sunday best：最好的衣服。例句：I will put on my Sunday best to attend your wedding.（我會穿上我最好的衣服，去參加你的婚禮。）
patron saint：守護聖人、守護神。例句：St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland.（聖派翠克是愛爾蘭的守護神。）
the likes of：類似的人或物。例句：You don’t know what loss of employment means to the likes of me.（你不知道失業對像我這樣的人意味著什麼。）
