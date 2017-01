《中英對照讀新聞》Children who drink full-fat milk end up slimmer 小孩喝全脂牛奶結果變得更瘦

2017-01-17

◎陳正健

Children should drink full-fat milk until the age of at least six, a study suggests – as they are likely to grow up slimmer and have higher levels of vitamin D.

一項研究指出,小孩至少到6歲以前應喝全脂牛奶,因為他們可能長得較瘦,維他命D含量也較高。

The study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition involved 2,745 children ages two to six years. It measured their height and weight to calculate BMI and took blood samples to assess vitamin D levels.

這份研究刊登於《美國臨床營養學雜誌》,研究對象包括2745名2至6歲的兒童。該研究測量他們的身高和體重,以計算身體質量指數(BMI),並採集其血液樣本以評估維他命D含量。

In recent years, experts have recommended that toddlers switch to semi-skimmed milk from the age of two, as part of efforts to prevent obesity. However, the new study found that those given full-fat milk ended up with a significantly lower BMI than those given semi-skimmed milk.

近年來,專家建議幼兒應從2歲起改喝半脫脂牛奶,以防止肥胖。然而,這份新研究發現,那些被餵食全脂牛奶的兒童,身體質量指數(BMI)比起那些被餵食半脫脂牛奶的兒童明顯較低。

The study also suggests that children who drank full-fat milk were likely to end up less hungry, making them less likely to snack on high calorie foods. Besides, they were found to have higher levels of vitamin D, which protects the bones and immune system.

這項研究也指出,飲用全脂牛奶的小孩可能比較不會感到飢餓,讓他們比較不會以高卡路里食物為點心。另外,他們被發現擁有較高的維他命D含量,可保護骨頭和免疫系統。

新聞辭典

full-fat milk:名詞,全脂牛奶。例句:Most people prefer the taste of full-fat milk.(多數人偏好全脂牛奶的味道。)

end up:動詞片語:結果、最後、落得。例句:If you continue to steal you will end up in prison.(如果你繼續偷竊,你會被抓去坐牢。)

snack on:動詞片語,以…為點心。例句:One way to lose weight is to snack on carrots instead of junk food.(減重的方法之一,就是以胡蘿蔔代替垃圾食物做為點心。)