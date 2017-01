《中英對照讀新聞》Facebook agrees to distribute targeted Amber Alerts to nearby users 臉書同意對靠近目標的用戶發佈安珀警戒

2017-01-16

◎ 蔡子岳

With the recent announcement that Amber Alerts will be coming to Canadians’ Facebook feeds, it got us wondering:how did Amber Alerts get their name?

隨著最近公告加拿大「臉書」用戶的動態消息將出現「安珀警戒」,讓我們不禁好奇:安珀警戒的名稱來由是什麼?

Surprisingly, it isn’t because of the colour. In fact, Amber Alerts were named after a 9-year-old girl named Amber Hagerman, who was abducted and murdered in Arlington, Texas in 1996.

令人驚訝的是,原因並不是顏色。事實上,安珀警戒的名稱來自於1996年德州阿靈頓一名被綁架殺害的9歲女孩安珀.哈格曼。

The backronym America’s Missing:Broadcast Emergency Response was created following Amber’s death in 1996 and the Amber Alert system was put in place across the U.S., Canada, and in some foreign countries. The program has now been credited with saving over 760 kids who have been abducted or gone missing.

安珀警戒它是「美國失蹤人口:廣播緊急回應」的反向首字母縮略語,在1996年安珀死後所設,先在美國、加拿大上線,而後推廣至國外若干國家。安珀警戒因救回逾760名被綁或失蹤的兒童而廣受稱譽。

Facebook Canada will start sending Amber Alerts to users near the location where a missing child is believed to have vanished.

當用戶靠近據信為兒童失蹤地點時,加拿大臉書將開始發送安珀警戒。

The alerts will provide all available details of the missing child and can be easily shared, to help spread the word.

警戒將提供包括失蹤兒童的所有已知細節,而且易於分享,以助於散佈消息。

The alerts are also issued via e-mail, electronic traffic-condition signs, commercial electronic billboards, or through wireless device SMS text messages.

警戒也將透過電子郵件、電子交通號誌、廣告電子布告欄,或無線裝置文字簡訊傳佈。

新聞辭典

distribute:動詞,分發,散發;分配。例句:The company aims eventually to distribute its products throughout China.(該公司計畫最終將其產品行銷至全中國。)

were(be)named after:動詞片語,以...名字命名。例句:Our sandwich was named after a man named Sandwich.(我們平常吃的三明治,是依據一位名為三明治的人物命名。)

was(be)put in place:動詞片語,就定位、落實執行。例句:It was only after more than two years had passed that Japan was able to put in place a new system of tough auditing.(日本須在2年多後才可能實施嚴格的新式審計制度。)