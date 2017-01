《中英對照讀新聞》Man phones police from roof of speeding car to thwart thief 男子從奔馳的汽車車頂打電話給警察以攔阻竊賊

2017-01-14

◎周虹汶

A man clung onto the roof of his father’s stolen car and called police on his mobile phone during a 130 km per hour motorway chase before the thief was arrested.

一名男子攀附在他父親被竊車輛的車頂,並於小偷被逮前,在時速130公里的高速公路上追逐時,用他的行動電話打給警察。

Osama Aoukili, who was largely unscathed after the late-night chase near France’s border with Switzerland on Sunday, told French media his reaction was spontaneous.

在週日深夜於法國靠近瑞士邊境追賊後幾乎毫髮無傷,奧薩瑪.奧基利告訴法國媒體,他的反應是自發性的。

"I told myself this was my father’s car and that it meant a lot to him," Aoukili told BFM TV.

奧基利告訴BFM電視台:「我告訴我自己,這是我爸的車,它對他意義重大。」

Police commander Christophe Lesznewski said the chase through Oyonnax town and then on the motorway lasted several minutes before the car, an aging Renault Clio, left the main road and slowed down, at which point Aoukili let go.

警方指揮官克里斯多福.雷茲努斯基說,這場穿越瓦約奈克斯鎮且之後跑到高速公路上的追逐,持續了數分鐘,在那輛雷諾Clio老車離開主要道路且慢下來後,奧基利才鬆手。

The thief tried to escape on foot but police caught and arrested him. (Reuters)

那名小偷試圖徒步逃走,但警方抓到並逮捕了他。(路透)

新聞辭典

thwart:名詞,指獨木舟的橫樑;動詞,指反對、阻礙、橫過;形容詞,指橫放的、固執的。例句:He intended to thwart their plans.(他企圖破壞他們的計畫。)

cling:動詞,指附著於、緊貼、抱住、依戀、堅持、沿著前進。例句:We should cling together in times of trouble.(我們在艱困時光該患難與共。)

unscathed:形容詞,指未受損的。例句:He escaped unscathed.(他全身而退。)