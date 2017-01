《中英對照讀新聞》91-Year-Old Hospice Patient Spending Final Days Knitting Hats for Homeless in Michigan 91歲的安寧病患為密西根州遊民織帽度餘生

2017-01-13

◎張沛元

At 91 years old and ill, Morrie Boogaart is still keeping busy. He’s been knitting hats for the homeless for more than 15 years.

91歲又生病的莫瑞.布加特依然忙碌。他為遊民織毛線帽已超過15年。

The Michigan man stopped counting after making 8,000 of them.

這位密西根州男子在織完8000頂後便不再計算。

Boogaart is in hospice care with skin cancer and a mass on his kidney, he does it all from his bed. He’s slowing down now, only making about one hat every two days, but he says learning to knit is one of the best things that’s ever happened to him.

罹患皮膚癌、腎臟還有腫瘤的布加特,目前接受安寧療護,那些毛線帽全是他在病床上織的。他現在織得比較慢了,大概每2天只能織1頂帽子,但他說,學打毛線是他這輩子最棒的事。

"The only time I’m not doing it is if I fall asleep," confesses Boogaart.

「我唯一不織帽子的時間,就是我睡著的時候」,布加特坦承。

Boogart doesn’t know how much time he has left, but he’s making that time count.

布加特不知道自己還剩下多少時間,但決定善用每分每秒。

"Why do I do it? It just makes me feel good," said Boogaart.

「我為什麼要做這(指織帽子)?只因為這讓我感覺很棒」,布加特說。

新聞辭典

slow down:片語動詞,減速,放慢速度。例句:Slow down, you are driving too fast.(慢一點,你開太快了。)

fall asleep:片語動詞,睡著。例句:I fell asleep while I was watching a very boring movie on TV.(我在看一部電視播映的無聊電影時睡著了。)

make something count:慣用語,確保能獲取最大利益,或儘可能發揮最大正面效果,讓…算數。