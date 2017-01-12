《中英對照讀新聞》Madrid bans half of cars from roads to fight air pollution－打擊空污 馬德里禁止半數車輛上路
◎孫宇青
Madrid authority has ordered half of most private cars off the roads to tackle worsening air pollution, a first in Spain.
馬德里當局下令，為處理持續惡化的空氣污染問題，半數私人車輛不得上路，創西班牙首例。
The city council said in a statement: “vehicles with even-number registration plates will be allowed to drive around on even-number days and cars with odd-number registration plates on odd-number days. The restrictions will operate between 6.30am and 9pm”.
市議會聲明：「車牌號碼為偶數的車輛，只能在偶數日上路；車牌號碼為奇數的車輛，只能在奇數日上路。限制時間為早上6點30分至晚間9點。」
The measure is activated when levels of harmful nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere go above 200 micrograms per cubic meter in at least two measuring stations for two days running, and if the air is unlikely to clear imminently.
當至少兩個監測站連續兩天測出大氣中，有害的二氧化氮濃度超過每立方公尺200微克，且無法立即淨化時，就會啟動這項措施。
Other measures, including a ban on street parking for non-residents and reduced speed limits, will continue.
非居民車輛禁停路邊及速限調降等其他措施，也將持續執行。
There are exceptions to the ban, such as for mopeds, hybrid cars, those carrying three people or more or used by disabled people. Buses, taxis and emergency vehicles are also exempt.
不過，機車、油電混合汽車、乘載3人以上或身體不便人士駕駛的車輛等，則屬這項禁令的例外。公車、計程車和救護車也不受規範。
"It’s not about traffic restrictions but about the important issue of public health," deputy mayor Marta Higueras said. "Lots of people suffer from breathing problems and are very affected by pollution."
副市長易奎拉斯表示：「這不是交通限制措施，而是攸關民眾健康的重大議題。在空污影響下，許多人都受呼吸問題所苦。」
《新聞辭典》
plate：名詞，門牌；車牌。例句：The plate accidentally dropped while I drove through the tunnel.（在我開車穿過隧道時，車牌意外掉落。）
days running：慣用語，連續幾日。例句：It has rained heavily for 3 days running.（豪雨已經連下3天。）
exempt：形容詞，被免除的。例句：Part of the income will be exempt from taxation.（這筆收入有一部分可免稅。）
