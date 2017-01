《中英對照讀新聞》Olympian Krishna Poonia Heroically Saves Two Teenage Girls From Harassment－（印度）奧運好手普妮亞英雄般的拯救2名遭騷擾的少女

2017-01-11

◎魏國金

On the first day of 2017, while waiting in her car at a railway crossing in Rajasthan’s Churu district, the 2010 Commonwealth Games discus throw gold medalist Krishna Poonia noticed something. Three men on a motorcycle were harassing two teenage girls.

2017年的第一天,2010年大英國協運動會鐵餅金牌選手普妮亞,在拉賈斯坦楚盧區平交道旁停車等候時,注意到事有蹊蹺。3名騎機車的男子正騷擾2名少女。

Poonia immediately got out of her car and confronted the harassers. The men got scared and took off from the place on their bike. But the 39-year-old did not want the harassers to get away. She ran behind the bike for nearly 50 metres and caught hold of one of the harassers, hauling him off the saddle.

普妮亞立即下車,迎向騷擾者。男子心生畏懼,騎著車匆匆離開。然而,39歲的她不想讓騷擾者脫逃。她追著車跑了近50公尺後,抓到其中1人,將他拉下車。

Poonia who had represented India in both Beijing and London Olympics said, "When I saw those two girls being harassed, I thought that they could well have been my daughters. That made me go after the men."

代表印度參加北京與倫敦奧運會的車座說:「當我看到那2名女孩被騷擾,心想她們可能可以當我女兒了。這讓我追逐這些男子。」

She added the incident showed that women were not safe even in busy areas. "I was shocked when I saw these men trying to molest the girls in front of so many people at a busy railway crossing. Nobody did anything until I got out of the car and chased them myself," she said.

她進一步表示,此事顯示即便在繁忙地區,婦女仍不安全。「看到這些男子在熱鬧的鐵路平交道附近,當著這麼多人面前試圖調戲女孩,我感到震驚。人人袖手旁觀,直到我下車追他們,」她說。

Poonia was also not pleased with the cops who turned up late. She said, "The police station was barely two minutes away from the spot but it took the cops some time to reach and I had to phone them twice. "

普妮亞也對警察姍姍來遲不滿。她說,「警察局離現場不到2分鐘的距離,但警察花了一點時間才到達,我還必須兩度致電。」

《新聞辭典》

take off:走掉、匆匆離開。例句:Take yourself off !(滾開!)

get away:脫逃。例句:The thief got away in the dark.(小偷在黑暗中脫逃了。)

turn up:出現。例句:She turned up 30 minutes late.(她遲了30分鐘才現身。)