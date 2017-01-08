| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
 國際

《中英對照讀新聞》South Korea investigators look into alleged artist blacklist 南韓調查人員調查藝人黑名單

2017-01-08

◎茅毅

South Korean investigators on Thursday summoned the country’s ambassador to France as they widened their inquiry into a corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye to include allegations her administration blacklisted thousands of artists for their political beliefs.

南韓調查人員擴大涉及彈劾總統朴槿惠之貪污醜聞案的調查，納入朴政府因數千名藝人的政治理念而將他們列入黑名單的指控，並在週四傳喚駐法大使。

The special prosecution team was planning to question Mo Chul-min over a supposed blacklist of 9,000 artists deemed unfriendly to Park’s administration and allegedly denied government support. Mo served as Park’s senior secretary for education and culture in 2013 and 2014.

南韓特檢正擬就一份被認為對朴政府不友善且據稱政府將拒絕給予補助的9000名藝文界人士黑名單偵訊牟哲敏。牟哲敏2013和2014年曾任朴槿惠的教育文化首席秘書官。

The mayor of another city, Gwangju, recently acknowledged he was pressured by the government to exclude a painting satirizing Park from an art fair in 2014.

另一個城市—光州的市長，近來坦承曾遭政府施壓，不讓一幅諷刺朴槿惠的畫作入選2014年一個藝術展。

Park’s alleged backlist reportedly included some of South Korea’s most famous cultural figures, including ``Oldboy’’ film director Park Chan-wook and poet Ko Un, whose name frequently surfaces in discussions for the Nobel literature prize.

朴槿惠所謂的黑名單包含南韓部份最知名的文化界人士，包括電影「原罪犯」的導演朴贊郁，與姓名屢屢出現在諾貝爾文學獎討論裡的詩人高銀。

They had signed statements criticizing the government for its handling of the 2014 ferry disaster and supporting opposition candidates during presidential and mayoral elections, according to Do Jong-hwan, an opposition lawmaker who broke the list to the media.

向媒體揭露該名單的在野黨國會議員都鍾煥指出，這些文化人曾連署批評政府處理2014年（「世越號」）渡輪慘案的聲明，和在總統大選與市長選舉期間支持在野黨候選人。

新聞辭典

inquiry：名詞，調查、詢問。Who will be leading the inquiry into the accident?（誰將領導調查這起意外事件？）

summon：動詞，召喚、把…叫到。He summoned medical assistance.（他請求醫療協助。）

satirize：動詞，挖苦。The novel satirized the notion of national superiority.（這部小說諷刺國家優先的觀念。）

相關關鍵字： 中英對照讀新聞
2017年1月8日‧星期日‧丙申年臘月十一日
