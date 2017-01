《中英對照讀新聞》Kit Kat comes through for college student who had his candy stolen 奇巧巧克力力挺糖果被偷的大學生

2017-01-06

◎張沛元

The victim of a candy kleptomaniac had a very sweet ending to his story.

這個糖果竊盜癖的被害者故事,最後以甜蜜收場。

An anonymous thief took a Kit Kat bar from Kansas State University freshman Hunter Jobbins’ car on Sunday. The thief left a note for Jobbins, who said he had only been gone for 15 minutes.

一名不知名的小偷週日從堪薩斯州立大學新生杭特.賈賓斯的車裡偷走了一條奇巧巧克力。賈賓斯說,他只離開約15分鐘,而這名小偷還在車內留了張字條給他。

"Saw Kit-Kat in your cup holder," the note read. "I love Kit-Kats so I checked your door and it was unlocked. Did not take anything other than the Kit-Kat. I am sorry and hungry."

「看到你杯架上的奇巧巧克力,」該字條上寫道。「我很愛奇巧巧克力,所以我試了試你的車門,發現沒鎖。除了奇巧巧克力沒拿其他東西。抱歉我餓了。」

News of this unfortunate event spread quickly, and reached the ears of The Hershey Company, who make Kit Kat bars in the United States.

這件慘事迅速傳開,連生產美國奇巧巧克力條的好時公司都知道了。

The company came through in a big way, delivering 6,500 Kit Kat bars to Jobbins at Kansas State on Thursday.

該公司幫了個大忙,週四送了6500條奇巧巧克力到堪薩斯州立大學給賈賓斯。

Students gathered around his car to get their own piece of the action.

學生們圍在他的車旁分一杯羹。

新聞辭典

come through for:慣用語,困難時支持或幫助某人。例句:You really came through for me today.(你今天真是幫了我大忙了。)

reach someone’s ears:慣用語,(某人)聽聞(某事)。例句:Rumors of her divorce reached her parents’ ears.(她的父母聽聞她離婚的傳聞。)

a piece of the action:分享參與某事所獲得的利益,分一杯羹。