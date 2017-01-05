《中英對照讀新聞》A Shanghai reservoir hit by 100-tonne wave of garbage 上海一座水庫遭100公噸垃圾襲擊

2017-01-05

◎孫宇青

Medical waste, broken containers or equipment and household trash are some of the items found in more than 100 tonnes of garbage salvaged near a drinking water reservoir in Shanghai.

上海一座供應飲用水的水庫附近打撈起100多公噸的垃圾，裡頭發現醫療廢棄物、毀損的容器或設備，以及家庭垃圾等物品。

The suspected culprits are two ships that have been dumping waste upstream in the Yangtze River. It has then flowed downstream to the reservoir on Shanghai’s Chongming island which is also home to 700,000 people.

持續在長江上游傾倒廢棄物的兩艘船隻，被懷疑是這起事件的元凶，而這些被丟棄的垃圾就隨著江水流入擁有70萬人口的上海崇明島。

The reservoir at the mouth of the river is one of the four main sources of drinking water for the country’s largest city.

這座位於長江江口的水庫，是中國最大城市上海的4個主要飲用水水源之一。

Officials dispatched more than 40 workers to clean up the mess, but the area around the reservoir will take about two weeks to clear. Shanghai’s water authority claims supplies are still safe to drink, but has stopped the flow coming in while it continues testing.

官員已派遣逾40名工人收拾殘局，但預計耗費兩週才能將水庫周邊清理乾淨。儘管上海水務單位聲稱飲用水仍然安全，但因為仍在進行檢驗工作，目前已停止供水。

China has struggled with air, soil and water pollution for years during its economic boom, with officials often protecting industry and forcibly silencing citizens that complain.

中國經濟起飛之際，多年來也受空氣、土壤和水污染所苦，但為了護全產業發展，政府官員經常勒令抱怨連連的民眾噤聲。

China’s cities are often blanketed in toxic smog, while in 2016 more than 80% of water wells used by farms, factories and rural households were found to be unsafe for drinking because of pollution.

中國許多城市經常被有毒的霧霾籠罩，2016年還發現供水給農田、工廠和農村家庭的水井，有逾80％都因為污染而不適宜飲用。

新聞辭典

boom：名詞，繁榮。例句：There has been a boom in the real estate industry this year.（今年以來，房地產市場持續繁榮。）

forcibly：副詞，強迫地；強制地。例句：Anyone who forcibly wants others to conform to their values will be unwelcome.（強行要求他人遵從自己價值觀者會被討厭。）

toxic：形容詞，有毒的。例句：All of the items on the shelf are toxic chemicals.（架上的物品全是有毒的化學製品。）