《中英對照讀新聞》A Shanghai reservoir hit by 100-tonne wave of garbage 上海一座水庫遭100公噸垃圾襲擊
◎孫宇青
Medical waste, broken containers or equipment and household trash are some of the items found in more than 100 tonnes of garbage salvaged near a drinking water reservoir in Shanghai.
上海一座供應飲用水的水庫附近打撈起100多公噸的垃圾，裡頭發現醫療廢棄物、毀損的容器或設備，以及家庭垃圾等物品。
The suspected culprits are two ships that have been dumping waste upstream in the Yangtze River. It has then flowed downstream to the reservoir on Shanghai’s Chongming island which is also home to 700,000 people.
持續在長江上游傾倒廢棄物的兩艘船隻，被懷疑是這起事件的元凶，而這些被丟棄的垃圾就隨著江水流入擁有70萬人口的上海崇明島。
The reservoir at the mouth of the river is one of the four main sources of drinking water for the country’s largest city.
這座位於長江江口的水庫，是中國最大城市上海的4個主要飲用水水源之一。
Officials dispatched more than 40 workers to clean up the mess, but the area around the reservoir will take about two weeks to clear. Shanghai’s water authority claims supplies are still safe to drink, but has stopped the flow coming in while it continues testing.
官員已派遣逾40名工人收拾殘局，但預計耗費兩週才能將水庫周邊清理乾淨。儘管上海水務單位聲稱飲用水仍然安全，但因為仍在進行檢驗工作，目前已停止供水。
China has struggled with air, soil and water pollution for years during its economic boom, with officials often protecting industry and forcibly silencing citizens that complain.
中國經濟起飛之際，多年來也受空氣、土壤和水污染所苦，但為了護全產業發展，政府官員經常勒令抱怨連連的民眾噤聲。
China’s cities are often blanketed in toxic smog, while in 2016 more than 80% of water wells used by farms, factories and rural households were found to be unsafe for drinking because of pollution.
中國許多城市經常被有毒的霧霾籠罩，2016年還發現供水給農田、工廠和農村家庭的水井，有逾80％都因為污染而不適宜飲用。
新聞辭典
boom：名詞，繁榮。例句：There has been a boom in the real estate industry this year.（今年以來，房地產市場持續繁榮。）
forcibly：副詞，強迫地；強制地。例句：Anyone who forcibly wants others to conform to their values will be unwelcome.（強行要求他人遵從自己價值觀者會被討厭。）
toxic：形容詞，有毒的。例句：All of the items on the shelf are toxic chemicals.（架上的物品全是有毒的化學製品。）
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 春節東部幹線車票開賣 熱門時段瞬間搶購一空
- Master就是Alphago 執行長親自證實
- 竹縣原民實驗教育 擬音樂串聯尖石6校
- 0.2秒 絕殺盧比歐的英雄夢
- 國產雜糧 安定老農帶頭栽種
- CES》宏達電大秀Vive 12日推新機
- 市售金針抽查 不合格率逾1成
- 一例一休 衝擊公家機關// 女街友住進台中地院
- 台南》騎T-Bike逛市區、古蹟 農曆年前增10站
- 提款機前驚見「提款雞」？ 網友笑翻：要5號了
- 英特爾推出全球首款5G數據機 下半年出貨
- 當居服員伴病患 26歲宅男變暖男
- 麗星郵輪今年重返高雄 擬34艘次
- 1例1休沒彈性 賺了休假賠了物價
- 郭雪芙爆吃小鮮肉 曖昧宮以騰23小時
- 下午四點後 星巴克也賣酒
- 春節寵物寄宿 公布77合法店家
- 國民黨欠薪 勞動局將強制協商
- 信義賞梅趣 夫妻梅樹曬恩愛
- 天母豪宅華固天鑄 實價登錄每坪150萬
- 社論》美國強硬派當道下的台灣利益
- 找回愛打球的感覺 妮妮夢想不滅
- 〈實現我的旅遊夢〉那些極光教我的事─加拿大黃刀鎮
- 雞年套幣1/12開賣 售價1800元
- 潭子農特產 筆柿糕、茂谷柑禮盒上市
- 捕捉屠宰鬼蝠魟 船主送漁業署嚴辦
- 自由廣場》羅智強是打蔡還打馬？
- 別敲兩次門再創恐怖經典
- 馬桶全面裝免治 中油斥資1.6億
- 南韓大廠LG 美消費電子展推超薄電視
- 車太鉉自爆恐慌症 服藥4年
- 蔬果拍賣員「糶手」 大學生拍紀錄片
- 善心婦認捐80路燈 燈桿掛靜思語
- 豬哥亮靠意志力化療 不爽受封「神主牌」
- 巧味禮 好講究
- 富里4公尺高「粗糠巨人」 吸引遊客
- 肩負機艦國造》海軍參謀長接軍備局長
- BV春夏 休閒愜意慶50週年
- 修繕要塞內公墓 主教不起訴
- 「最速50萬男」高中無緣國手…超挫折
標題：《中英對照讀新聞》A Shanghai reservoir hit by 100-tonne wave of garbage 上海一座水庫遭100公噸垃圾襲擊
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email