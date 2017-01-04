《中英對照讀新聞》Last Dog At The Shelter Receives The Sweetest Farewell Party 收容所的最後一隻狗狗獲得最溫馨的道別趴

2017-01-04

◎魏國金

One shelter is ending 2016 on a very happy note.

一家動物收容所在非常快樂的氣氛中結束2016年。

Thursday marked the first time the Hawaiian Humane Society in Honolulu adopted out all of the animals in its shelter.

檀香山「夏威夷人道協會」動物收容所的動物，週四首次全數被領養。

Beauty the dog was the very last animal to be adopted that day, so volunteers formed a human tunnel to bid their furry friend adieu. Beauty was obviously in a happy daze.

狗狗「美麗」是當天最後一隻被領養的動物，所以志工們形成人牆隧道，向他們的毛朋友道別。「美麗」顯然樂得暈頭轉向。

On Wednesday, the Hawaiian Humane Society announced its "Clear the Shelter" campaign, an initiative to get the community to adopt all its available animals before the new year. Under the four-day program, any person who adopts a pet before New Year’s Day will have all adoption fees waived.

週三時，夏威夷人道協會宣佈其「清空收容所」活動，讓社區民眾在新年前收養所內所有適合被領養的動物。根據這項為期4天的計畫，任何在新年前領養寵物的人，將不必繳納領養費。

The adoption event turned out to be extremely successful and, on Thursday, a woman identified by the Hawaiian Humane Society as Jan visited the shelter and welcomed its very last pooch into her own family.

該領養活動極為成功，週四時，一名夏威夷人道協會稱為「珍」的婦女來到收容所，歡迎所內最後一隻狗狗進入她自己的家。

An estimated 7.6 million animals are dropped off at animal shelters across the U.S. every year, but only 2.7 million are adopted, according to statistics gathered by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

美國防止虐待動物協會（ASPCA）蒐集的統計數據顯示，每年估計有760萬隻動物被送進全美各地的動物收容所，但僅有270萬隻被領養。

What’s more, only 35 percent of dogs that enter a shelter are adopted into new families, ASPCA reported.

此外，ASPCA報告說，進入收容所的狗狗中，僅有35％被領養到新的家庭。

新聞辭典

on a~note：以一種～調子或口氣。例句：We have opened our discussion on a friendly and constructive note.（我們在友好、具建設性的氣氛中展開討論。）

bid sb. adieu：向某人告別。例句：Now it’s time to bid you all adieu.（現在是向你們大家告別的時候了。）

in a daze：迷亂、恍惚、茫然。例句：She was walking around in a daze.（她茫然地走來走去。）