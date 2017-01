《中英對照讀新聞》Study suggests globalization makes us fat 研究指出，全球化使我們肥胖

2017-01-03

◎陳正健

An international study by the London School of Economics has highlighted the link between globalization and rising obesity levels, with authors confirming that modern lifestyles have had a profound effect on our overall health.

一項倫敦政經學院的跨國研究,凸顯全球化與肥胖水平上升之間的連結,作者群證實現代生活形態對我們的整體健康有深遠影響。

The LSE surveyed 26 countries between 1989 and 2005. The research concluded that the current obesity crisis is largely driven by our modern lifestyles, which have allowed people to become so interconnected that they barely need to leave their desks or sofas to work, socialize or shop.

倫敦政經學院在1989年至2005年間調查26個國家。研究推斷,當今的肥胖危機大多是由我們的現代生活型態所驅使,這令人們變得緊密互聯,以至於他們幾乎不用離開他們的桌子或沙發,就能工作、社交或購物。

The result shows a generation of people who expend so little energy each day. Additionally, the development of trade deals between countries has also lowered food prices, providing unlimited access to unrestricted calories for most people.

研究結果顯示,一整個世代的人每天消耗的能量太少。此外,國家間的貿易協定發展也使食物價格降低,提供多數人無限制的管道,攝取無限制的卡路里。

To mitigate the effect of globalization on personal health and reduce world obesity levels, the authors suggested that individuals would need to adjust their diets to match the lower caloric demands of globalized lifestyles.

為了緩和全球化對個人健康的影響,以及降低全球肥胖水平,作者群建議,人們必須調整他們的飲食,以符合全球化生活方式下較低的卡路里需求。

新聞辭典

profound:形容詞,深遠的,深切的。例句:The article implies profound meaning.(這篇文章隱含深切意義。)

interconnected:形容詞,互相連結的,互有關聯的。例句:All social phenomena are interconnected.(所有的社會現象都彼此關聯。)

mitigate:動詞,緩和,減輕。例句:The government is trying to mitigate the effects of inflation.(政府正試圖緩和通貨膨脹的影響。)