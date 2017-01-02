《中英對照讀新聞》Revelers bid adieu to a year of conflicts 向充滿衝突的一年道別
◎ 蔡子岳
Temple bells will echo at midnight as families gather around noodles and revelers flock to shrines for the biggest holiday in Japan.
日本最大的節日這天，午夜零點整，鐘聲響起，家庭團圓吃麵，神社聚集慶祝的人們。
"I feel this sense of duality," said Kami Miyamoto, 21, an economics student at Meiji University in Tokyo, who traveled home in Hakusan, Ishikawa prefecture, for the holiday.
「我感到有一種雙重性，」21歲的宮本說，宮本是東京明治大學經濟系學生，她回到石川縣和歌山市家鄉過元旦。
"The world is heading toward conservative insular policies," she said of the U.S. election, Brexit and what she believes lies ahead for elections in Europe in 2017.
「整個世界朝向保守孤立政策，」她提及美國大選、英國脫歐及2017年歐陸陸續大選。
"We learned about how valuable it is to get correct information." One of the most memorable experiences for Miyamoto in 2016 was a three-week study program in South Korea.
「我們學到，獲得正確資訊是一件多麼價值不菲的事。」2016年宮本認為最值得回憶的一件事，是在韓國為期3週的短期學程。
She was surprised and moved by the friendship she formed with South Korean students, and she has decided to focus her studies on relations with South Korea.
韓國學生表現的友誼令宮本驚奇感動，她決定將學習重心放在日韓關係。
"Studying about the U.S. and Europe seems to be about looking at the past, but East Asian studies are focusing on the future," she said.
「研究美國、歐洲好比是回看過去，東亞研究則是聚焦未來，」她說。
Miyamoto’s mother is preparing soba noodles, a standard New Year’s Eve dish in Japan, except in their home it will be filled with green onions and shrimp.
宮本的母親正準備蕎麥麵，日本除夕的傳統菜色，不過在他們家鄉則是佐以青蔥與蝦子。
新聞辭典
flock：動詞，聚集；群集；蜂擁。例句：Hundreds of people flocked to the football match.（數百人湧來觀看足球比賽。）
duality：名詞，雙重性，二元性。例句："Most of us have that sense of duality," says Nguyen, adding that the feeling of having "two faces" is aggravated for immigrants and refugees.（「我們裡面許多人都感到雙重性，」阮說，「兩個臉孔」的感覺在移民與難民的身分上合而為一。）
lie (ahead)：動詞，在前方，未來。例句：We don’t know what lies before our country.（我們不知道我國未來會遭遇什麼。）
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 台中35年老店「永興早點」元旦熄燈 顧客不捨
- 推特大中華區負責人陳葵 年底突然辭職
- 社論》川普能，小英不能？
- 施工壓斷2管線 大里、太平5500戶停水46小時
- 東海道超馬跨年 跑進2017
- 迎接巨人陽元年 高橋喊出「新化」
- 台南公園慶百歲 將重現昔日「飛瀑」
- Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ 葡萄牙法羅試駕
- 金門元旦升旗 縣長多期許
- 田中實加認錯：我非灣生後代
- 煙火遲射探頭看 男遭炸穿頭慘死
- 冷眼集》拉弓不發 必成虛發之箭
- 新南向拚放款 學者︰重蹈西進錯誤
- 《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 ROC flag raised to celebrate new year
- 自由談》年金改革失敗，國家必崩壞！
- 施振榮卸任 期許企業福利金轉助藝文
- 嘉義報佳音 11元旦寶寶報到
- 少女逃家追愛摔斷腿 小男友挨告
- 白家綺性感辣唱 網友誤當謝金燕
- 把老榕剃光頭 造橋公所挨罵
- 嘉市路跑慶新年 嘉縣迎最美日出
- 剖腹產元旦寶寶退潮 自然報到最好
- 周士淵兩頭空 4千大關…還差5分
- 國銀新南向豐收 去年估賺逾百億
- 富二代聯手 掃北市精華區資產
- 武神月薪叩關50萬 獅未來「薪」一哥
- 敬老金剩一千五百元 縣府可省五億
- 趕緊把握 新北耶誕城今最後一天
- 紫南宮發錢母 七公里人龍排隊求財
- 灣生回家故事是真的 不影響金馬入圍資格
- 台灣跨年星光黯淡 大咖棄台搶人民幣
- 東海宿舍燒了 跨年夜驚魂
- 日「排球女神」也爆婚訊
- 傑愛婚》神秘3嘉賓現身 「台星中」大會串
- 蘭嶼最早日出 縱谷熱氣球迎天光
- 《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 TRA twisting new labor rules to pay workers less: union
- 元旦許願 魏明谷：成立彰化電力公司
- 產下元旦寶寶 母直說天意
- 〈異同OPEN講〉先了解自己 年輕同志再出櫃
- 張智峰末節關鍵三分彈 達欣「守」住龍頭
標題：《中英對照讀新聞》Revelers bid adieu to a year of conflicts 向充滿衝突的一年道別
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email