《中英對照讀新聞》Sheep’s head, prosthetic leg and London house among most unusual UK charity donations 英國稀有慈善捐贈物見羊頭、義足和倫敦房屋

2016-12-31

◎周虹汶

British shoppers seeking last-minute Christmas presents may want try their luck at charity stores after a 19th century vase, an original Kermit the Frog puppet and a rare military medal were named among the most unusual gifts donated to good causes.

在一只19世紀的花瓶、原版科米蛙玩偶和一枚罕見的軍事勳章列名在為行善而捐出的稀有禮物名單當中之後,趕在最後一刻尋找耶誕禮物的英國購物者,可能會想在愛心商店碰碰運氣。

Animals were also popular items, with a sheep’s head, two canaries and a live ferret among many bizarre gifts given to charities, according to the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).

根據「慈善援助基金會」,在眾多提供給慈善機構的奇怪禮物裡,動物也是受歡迎的品項,有一顆羊頭、兩隻金絲雀,以及一隻活生生的雪貂。

"People think about giving money, but it is fascinating to see all the surprising and strange items which have been donated to charities either via charity shops or bequeathed as legacies," said Joanna Walker, who oversees private donations at CAF.

在「慈善援助基金會」負責監督私人捐贈的喬安娜.沃克說:「人們想到給錢,但看到這一切透過愛心商店或當做遺產捐出的驚喜怪物品是很令人著迷的。」

CAF said a 19th century vase valued at 2,400 pounds was spotted in an Oxfam charity shop. Other donations included a prosthetic leg, a wedding dress used in British TV show Coronation Street, and a Victoria Cross Medal which honors acts of bravery in war.

「慈善援助基金會」說,一只估價2400英鎊的19世紀花瓶,在「樂施會」一間愛心商店被發現。其他捐贈物,包括了一支義足、一件英國電視節目《加冕街》用過的婚紗,還有表揚戰時英勇行徑的「維多利亞十字勳章」。

But perhaps the most extravagant gifts were properties bequeathed by private donors, including a central London townhouse and countryside cottage. (Reuters)

但最豪奢的禮物,或許非私人捐贈者們遺贈的財產莫屬,包括倫敦市中心一幢聯排別墅和鄉間農舍。(路透)

新聞辭典

bequeath:動詞,指遺贈財物、流傳知識。例句:He doesn’t want to bequeath these problems to his children.(他不想把這些問題留給他的孩子。)

legacy:名詞,指遺產。例句:They are the most precious legacy our forefathers left.(它們是我們祖先留下的最珍貴遺產。)

value:名詞,指價格、意義、重要性、郵票面值;動詞,指評價、重視、估價、訂價。例句:Recently there is a sharp fall in the value of the dollar.(美元最近大幅貶值。)