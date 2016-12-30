《中英對照讀新聞》Squirrel attack leaves 3 injured at retirement home 松鼠攻擊退休之家3人受傷

2016-12-30

◎張沛元

A staff member at the Sterling Court retirement home in Deltona, Fla., called 911 on Thursday afternoon to report that several people had been attacked by a squirrel and needed immediate medical assistance.

（美國）佛羅里達州岱通納史特林巷退休之家的1名工作人員，週四午後打911報案，指稱有數人遭到1隻松鼠攻擊，需要立即醫療協助。

The squirrel bit someone sitting outside the building — and when the animal would not let go, the person ran into the activity room.

這隻松鼠咬了某個坐在該退休之家外的人－－松鼠一直咬著不肯鬆口，被咬的人就跑進退休之家的活動室。

Once inside, the animal went on a rampage, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

據奧蘭多哨兵報報導，松鼠一進入室內就大抓狂。

"We had a squirrel that entered our building and it’s in our activity room and it’s jumping on people and biting them and scratching them," a woman told the dispatcher, according to audio from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. "So we need help."

「有1隻松鼠跑進我們的建築物裡，現在在我們的活動室裡跳到人身上亂咬亂抓，」根據沃魯西亞郡警長辦公室的錄音檔，1名女子如此告訴調度派遣人員，「所以我們需要幫助。」

Brian Fawkes, a spokesman for Holiday Retirement, the company that manages Sterling Court, told The Washington Post that a resident captured the squirrel and threw it out the door.

管理史特林巷（退休之家）的假日退休公司發言人布萊恩．弗克斯告訴華盛頓郵報，（該退休之家的）1名住戶抓住這隻松鼠，並將牠丟出門外。

Three people — two Sterling Court residents and a staff member — were injured in the attack, he said.

他說，3人－－2名史特林巷退休之家的住戶和1名工作人員－－在攻擊中受傷。

新聞辭典

let go：慣用語，放手，鬆開；也可用於放下憤怒或挫折。例句：She found it號s hard to let the past go and forgive the person who had hurt her so badly.（她發現放下過去與原諒傷她很深的人並非易事。）

go on a rampage：慣用語，暴怒，大抓狂。例句：The boss went on a rampage because no one show up for work on time.（老闆因為沒人準時上班而大為光火。）

throw something out：片語動詞，把某物丟出去。