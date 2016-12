《中英對照讀新聞》Squirrel attack leaves 3 injured at retirement home 松鼠攻擊退休之家3人受傷

2016-12-30

◎張沛元

A staff member at the Sterling Court retirement home in Deltona, Fla., called 911 on Thursday afternoon to report that several people had been attacked by a squirrel and needed immediate medical assistance.

(美國)佛羅里達州岱通納史特林巷退休之家的1名工作人員,週四午後打911報案,指稱有數人遭到1隻松鼠攻擊,需要立即醫療協助。

The squirrel bit someone sitting outside the building — and when the animal would not let go, the person ran into the activity room.

這隻松鼠咬了某個坐在該退休之家外的人--松鼠一直咬著不肯鬆口,被咬的人就跑進退休之家的活動室。

Once inside, the animal went on a rampage, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

據奧蘭多哨兵報報導,松鼠一進入室內就大抓狂。

"We had a squirrel that entered our building and it’s in our activity room and it’s jumping on people and biting them and scratching them," a woman told the dispatcher, according to audio from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. "So we need help."

「有1隻松鼠跑進我們的建築物裡,現在在我們的活動室裡跳到人身上亂咬亂抓,」根據沃魯西亞郡警長辦公室的錄音檔,1名女子如此告訴調度派遣人員,「所以我們需要幫助。」

Brian Fawkes, a spokesman for Holiday Retirement, the company that manages Sterling Court, told The Washington Post that a resident captured the squirrel and threw it out the door.

管理史特林巷(退休之家)的假日退休公司發言人布萊恩.弗克斯告訴華盛頓郵報,(該退休之家的)1名住戶抓住這隻松鼠,並將牠丟出門外。

Three people — two Sterling Court residents and a staff member — were injured in the attack, he said.

他說,3人--2名史特林巷退休之家的住戶和1名工作人員--在攻擊中受傷。

新聞辭典

let go:慣用語,放手,鬆開;也可用於放下憤怒或挫折。例句:She found it號s hard to let the past go and forgive the person who had hurt her so badly.(她發現放下過去與原諒傷她很深的人並非易事。)

go on a rampage:慣用語,暴怒,大抓狂。例句:The boss went on a rampage because no one show up for work on time.(老闆因為沒人準時上班而大為光火。)

throw something out:片語動詞,把某物丟出去。