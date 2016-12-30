《中英對照讀新聞》Squirrel attack leaves 3 injured at retirement home 松鼠攻擊退休之家3人受傷
◎張沛元
A staff member at the Sterling Court retirement home in Deltona, Fla., called 911 on Thursday afternoon to report that several people had been attacked by a squirrel and needed immediate medical assistance.
（美國）佛羅里達州岱通納史特林巷退休之家的1名工作人員，週四午後打911報案，指稱有數人遭到1隻松鼠攻擊，需要立即醫療協助。
The squirrel bit someone sitting outside the building — and when the animal would not let go, the person ran into the activity room.
這隻松鼠咬了某個坐在該退休之家外的人－－松鼠一直咬著不肯鬆口，被咬的人就跑進退休之家的活動室。
Once inside, the animal went on a rampage, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
據奧蘭多哨兵報報導，松鼠一進入室內就大抓狂。
"We had a squirrel that entered our building and it’s in our activity room and it’s jumping on people and biting them and scratching them," a woman told the dispatcher, according to audio from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. "So we need help."
「有1隻松鼠跑進我們的建築物裡，現在在我們的活動室裡跳到人身上亂咬亂抓，」根據沃魯西亞郡警長辦公室的錄音檔，1名女子如此告訴調度派遣人員，「所以我們需要幫助。」
Brian Fawkes, a spokesman for Holiday Retirement, the company that manages Sterling Court, told The Washington Post that a resident captured the squirrel and threw it out the door.
管理史特林巷（退休之家）的假日退休公司發言人布萊恩．弗克斯告訴華盛頓郵報，（該退休之家的）1名住戶抓住這隻松鼠，並將牠丟出門外。
Three people — two Sterling Court residents and a staff member — were injured in the attack, he said.
他說，3人－－2名史特林巷退休之家的住戶和1名工作人員－－在攻擊中受傷。
新聞辭典
let go：慣用語，放手，鬆開；也可用於放下憤怒或挫折。例句：She found it號s hard to let the past go and forgive the person who had hurt her so badly.（她發現放下過去與原諒傷她很深的人並非易事。）
go on a rampage：慣用語，暴怒，大抓狂。例句：The boss went on a rampage because no one show up for work on time.（老闆因為沒人準時上班而大為光火。）
throw something out：片語動詞，把某物丟出去。
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 暫退演藝圈的原因 浩子透露內心話....
- 新北市長選舉 鍾年晃：民進黨檯面上的都能贏
- 64個碩博班掛0 台大包辦7個
- 國道衝撞拖板車 轎車駕駛無生命跡象送急救
- 明年經濟成長 南韓大幅下修
- 1尾土魠魚 逾40公斤
- 八退將下月赴中 退輔會促勿碰政治
- 總預算卡關 柯：以後先審再質詢
- 新公車動態看板 像公共藝術
- 中國政協隱瞞官方身分來台 入台證遭註銷
- 少子化海嘯襲 大專教師恐萬人失業
- 《超會賺台灣運動明星》大小詹 合體稱霸台灣網壇
- 參與社區規劃 長者不落人後
- 台大希望入學上榜 彭于家、李采妍想回饋社會
- 校長教武術 辦公室像兵器庫
- 《錶王傳奇》2
- 核四系統老舊 「殺肉」恐賣不到半價
- 助偏鄉早療 設好物平台籌經費
- 10年情緣結成正果 潘政琮低調完婚
- 〈元旦迎新制〉學校盼經費不打折
- 花縣府跨年活動好遠 中南區自辦
- 自造教育中心 落腳新興國中
- 防霾伏！ 明年汰除30萬輛二行程機車
- 廖國棟點名選黨魁 江啟臣：沒想過
- 合作開發藥品市場 永昕、友華上漲
- 高雄領先全台 10輛多元化計程車開跑
- 小鬼心酸憶出道 窩漫畫店嗑泡麵
- 30年危險老屋重建 享容積減稅優惠
- 勝利創客基地 培養小小工程師
- 豪添新傷缺陣 巴特勒絕殺籃網
- 《彩妝大師說 底妝這麼畫！》鄭建國
- 年輕人齊打拚 深耕社區保留文化
- 《讓愛飛揚》首播開紅盤 嗨吃披薩加油
- 取消國旅卡？ 政院沒這打算
- 《Gucci與Alessandro Michele的神設計》3
- 運動中心預算執行率 審計處：欠佳
- 穆迪標普降評 東芝股價狂瀉
- 《Gucci與Alessandro Michele的神設計》7
- 《超會賺台灣運動明星》戴資穎867萬 賞金后大勝李宗偉
- 星兒社大學習 個展秀成果
標題：《中英對照讀新聞》Squirrel attack leaves 3 injured at retirement home 松鼠攻擊退休之家3人受傷
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email