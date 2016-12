《中英對照讀新聞》Leonardo DiCaprio： climate fight is US history’s ’biggest economic opportunity’ 李奧納多：對抗氣候變遷是美國歷史上「最大經濟發展契機」

2016-12-29

◎孫宇青

Tackling climate change is the "biggest economic opportunity" in the history of the US no matter who holds political office, the Hollywood star and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio said.

好萊塢巨星、環保運動人士李奧納多.狄卡皮歐表示,不論由誰掌權,處理氣候變遷將是美國歷史上「最大經濟發展契機」。

"There are a few very prominent people that still deny the overwhelming conclusions of the world’s scientists that climate change is largely human-caused and needs immediate urgent attention," he told a United Nations awards ceremony.

他在聯合國的頒獎典禮上說:「儘管全球科學家共同得出結論,指氣候變遷大多是由人類造成,需要立即且迫切的關注,但有些卓越人士仍不斷加以否認。」

But "the truth" about climate change has spread like "wildfire", he said.

然而,他說,有關氣候變遷的「真相」已經如「野火」般蔓延。

DiCaprio’s comments did not refer to the US president-elect, Donald Trump, by name but were a thinly-veiled reference to his views and nominations of climate change sceptics with oil industry ties for cabinet posts.

狄卡皮歐並未點名美國總統當選人川普,但幾乎直指川普新內閣中對氣候變遷持懷疑論、且與石油產業有關聯的提名人士。

DiCaprio met Trump and his team in the early December, reportedly arguing that support for renewable energy could create millions of jobs.

狄卡皮歐12月初與川普及其團隊會晤,據報導,雙方就支持再生能源可創造數百萬計的工作機會展開討論。

"In less than 100 years of our pollution-based prosperity, we humans have put our entire existence in jeopardy," said DiCaprio, who released his own documentary, Before the Flood, on the impacts of global warming two months ago.

甫於兩個月前發表地球暖化效應紀錄片《洪水之前》的狄卡皮歐表示:「用污染換來的繁榮還不到100年,我們人類已經面臨全面性的生存危機。」

新聞辭典

prominent:形容詞,卓越的。例句:As the assistant to the mayor, he has every opportunity to meet prominent people.(身為市長助理,他有很多機會與名人會晤。)

thinly-veiled:形容詞,不加掩飾的。例句:The spokesperson replied the reporter’s question with a thinly-veiled warning.(發言人以不加掩飾的警告語氣回覆記者提問。)

jeopardy:名詞,危險。例句:My family’s lives were in jeopardy during this typhoon.(颱風來襲期間,我家人的生命陷入險境。)