《中英對照讀新聞》New study suggests Facebook break is good for your health 新研究指出，暫停臉書對您的健康有益

2016-12-27

◎陳正健

Too much Facebook browsing at Christmas - and seeing those "perfect" families and holiday photos - is more likely to make you miserable. A University of Copenhagen study suggests excessive use of social media can create feelings of envy. The study suggests taking a break from using social media.

耶誕節瀏覽太多「臉書」,並觀看那些「完美」家庭和假期照片,有可能使您感到更悲傷。哥本哈根大學一份研究指出,過度使用社群媒體可能引起嫉妒感。該研究建議暫停使用社群媒體。

The Danish university studied more than 1,300 participants (mostly women) . The participants were divided into two groups, one continued using Facebook as usual, with the others refrained from using it for a week. After a week without Facebook, the treatment group showed significant improvement in wellbeing, researchers found.

這所丹麥大學對超過1300名受試者進行研究(多數是女性)。受試者被分為兩組,一組如往常一樣繼續使用臉書,另一組則停用臉書一週。研究人員發現,停用臉書一週後,治療組的健康呈現顯著改善。

The study warns that "lurking" on social media sites - aka browsing through the site but not actually interacting with any posts - can be especially damaging, as it makes you feel like everyone else is doing better than you.

該研究警告,在社群媒體網站「潛水」,亦即瀏覽網站卻未與任何貼文有過真實互動,可能特別有害,當此舉使您感覺其他人過得比您更好時。

Instead, it recommends actively engaging in conversation and interaction with your friends and loved ones. Another approach to improve well-being, says the study, is to stop using social media for a week.

相反地,該研究建議,主動參加與親朋好友的對話與互動。研究指出,另一個改善健康的途徑,就是停止使用社群媒體一週。

新聞辭典

break:名詞,休息,暫停。例句:You can not go on working without a break.(你不能持續工作都不休息。)

excessive:形容詞,過度的,過多的。例句:Excessive exercise is harmful to one’s health. (運動過度有害健康。)

lurk:動詞,潛伏,埋伏。例句:There is a suspicious man lurking in the shadows.(有一名可疑男子潛伏在暗處。)