《中英對照讀新聞》 Santa renews pilot’s license 耶誕老人更新商用飛行執照

2016-12-26

◎ 蔡子岳

Santa Claus successfully renewed his commercial pilot’s license, passing a written exam as well as a health check - despite high sugar levels - and is good to fly for Christmas, Canada’s transportation department said on Thursday.

加拿大運輸部週四表示,耶誕老人已順利更新其商用飛行執照,雖然血糖略高,但健康檢查、書面考題都過關,耶誕節起飛沒問題。

Santa was given his pilot’s license renewal by Transport Minister Marc Garneau, a former astronaut, according to a video released on Twitter by Transport Canada.

加國運輸部透過「推特」發佈影片顯示,前太空人、運輸部長賈諾親自給耶誕老人換發新照。

"Santa, I’ve got good news for you, once again you’ve aced your pilot’s exam so here is your certificate," Garneau tells the man, dressed in a fur-trimmed red suit and hat and wearing black gloves.

賈諾向穿著整齊紅絨外衣帽與黑手套的「耶誕老人」說:「我有好消息跟你說,你的飛行執照考試再次過關;來,這是執照。」

The video shows the elderly gift-giver completing a vision screening test composed entirely of the letters H and O, and handing over a urine sample.

影片顯示,這位發禮物的老先生通過都由字母H和O組成的視力測驗,還交上尿液樣本。

"Your health is good. Your sugar levels are a little bit high, but you are cleared to go, so that’s the good news," Garneau told Santa, who responded with laughter.

賈諾和耶誕老人說,「你的健康狀態不錯。血糖值略高點,不過飛行沒問題,這是好消息。」耶誕老人聽了呵呵直笑。

Garneau also warned Santa against distracted driving: "Just a reminder, don’t use your cellphone, and don’t do any texting while you’re driving your sleigh through the skies."

賈諾順便提醒耶誕老人不可分心駕駛:「小小提醒,雪橇升空後別接手機,也別發簡訊。」

新聞辭典

renew:動詞,給…展期,延長…的期限;更新,更換。例句:Don’t forget to bring a picture for each license you wish to

renew, plus NT$200 renewal fee.(換照別忘記帶1張相片和200台幣工本費。)

trim:動詞,名詞,修剪,修整。例句:Just give the ends a trim, please.(髮尾修修就可以了,謝謝。)

distracted driving:名詞,分心駕駛。例句:In 2014 alone, 3179 were killed in distracted driving crashes.(單單在2014年,就有3179人死於分心駕駛肇致的車禍。)