《中英對照讀新聞》Putin’s barking dog take center stage at media interview 普廷的吠犬在媒體訪談上成為焦點

2016-12-24

◎周虹汶

Ahead of his visit to Japan later this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin brought his dog Yume into an interview with Japanese journalists, and the large Akita breed made sure she as well as her master were well heard.

在本週稍後出訪日本行前,俄羅斯總統佛拉迪米爾.普廷把他的愛犬「夢」帶進和日本記者們的訪談裡,而這隻大型品種秋田犬確保她自己和主人一樣被聽得清楚。

Putin gave an interview to Nippon Television and Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper in Moscow on Tuesday, accompanied at first by Yume, who was given to him by Japan’s Akita Prefecture in 2012.

普廷週二於莫斯科接受日本電視台和《讀賣新聞》報訪問,一開始陪伴現身的是日本秋田縣2012年贈送給他的「夢」。

Yume, who was not on a leash, entered the room quietly but she soon began barking loudly at the media crew, who stood still and smiled at the dog. Putin eventually drew Akita’s attention with treats before showing some tricks she can do.

沒用鏈帶繫住的「夢」安靜入室,但立刻開始對站著沒動且對這隻狗微笑的媒體工作人員狂吠。普廷最終用零食吸引「夢」的注意,之後又秀了些她能做的把戲。

Putin said Yume was protective of him. "You were right to take caution, Yume is a no-nonsense dog," he said. "There are many people here, with camcorders running, lights shining and cameras clicking. She is being a guard dog."

普廷說,「夢」善盡保護他之責。「你當心是對的,『夢』是一隻正經的狗」,他說,「這裡有很多人,還有攝影機在拍攝、燈光在閃,以及相機按快門。她成了負責警戒的看門犬。」

A decade ago, with cameras running, Putin allowed his big black labrador Koni to bound into a room where he was receiving German Chancellor Angela Merkel at his Black Sea residence, ignoring warnings from protocol that she has a fear of dogs. (Reuters)

10年前,在攝影機拍攝當下,普廷允許他的黑色大拉布拉多犬「科尼」跨進他位於黑海住處當時正接待德國總理安格拉.梅克爾的房間,忽視外交禮儀中關於她怕狗的警告。(路透)

新聞辭典

take center stage:片語動詞,指成為焦點、受眾人矚目。例句:He always likes to take centre stage in whatever he does.(不管做什麼,他都喜歡成為眾人目光焦點。)

leash:名詞,指拴狗的鏈帶;動詞,指用繩帶繫住。例句:He managed to hold his anger in leash.(他設法壓住了怒火。)

bound:名詞,指界線、領域、邊境、彈跳、躍進;動詞,指限制、訂出界線、跳開;形容詞,指被束縛的、有義務的、裝訂的、肯定的、關係密切的。例句:Where are they bound for?(他們要去哪裡?)