《中英對照讀新聞》Dad Creates Ingenious Way to Keep His Triplets From Fighting in Car 老爸出奇招 阻止三胞胎在車上爭吵

2016-12-23

◎張沛元

A father from Ohio gets an A in Creative Parenting 101.

來自美國俄亥俄州的1名老爸在「創意育兒101」課程中得優等。

Jake White came up with a simple solution to keep his 2-year-old triplets from fighting in the backseat.

傑克.懷特想出簡單解決之道,阻止他2歲大的三胞胎小孩在汽車後座爭吵。

He placed a couple of pieces of foam core to act as dividers.

他(在汽車後座)放了2片充當隔板的發泡板。

White says the foam core dividers only took him about five minutes to install. After completing the installation, White took his triplets on a drive, passing through a restaurant drive-through on the way.

懷特說,他只花了5分鐘裝設隔板。完工後,懷特就帶著三胞胎開車上路,在途中經過一家餐廳的得來速通道。

"As they get smarter, I get more creative. One day they will outsmart me. I hope that day is not soon," White says.

「隨著他們(三胞胎)變得愈聰明,我就(得)愈有創意。總有一天他們會比我還聰明。我希望那天不要太快來到,」懷特說。

In the last week, this selfie with his triplets and backseat dividers has been shared by blogs and newspapers around the world.

上週,這張跟他的三胞胎與汽車後座隔板的自拍照,被全球各地的部落格與報紙分享。

White documents the adventures of triplets Stella, Jude, and Xavier on his Facebook page where he offers his take on the wild world of parenting.

懷特在他的臉書專頁上記錄三胞胎史黛拉、裘德與塞維爾的冒險活動,並在專頁上提供他對狂野的育兒世界的建言。

新聞辭典

keep someone from doing something:慣用語,阻止某人做某事。例句:She tries to keep herself from spending too much money on shopping.(她試圖阻止自己花太多錢血拼。)

outsmart:動詞,比…聰明,智取。

give/offer one’s take on something:慣用語,對某事物給予/提供意見。例句:Would you like to give me your take on this year’s election?(你願不願意告訴我你對今年選舉的看法?)