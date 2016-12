《中英對照讀新聞》 Checking your smartphone in middle of the night is really damaging to your health 半夜滑手機 健康大傷害

2016-12-22

◎孫宇青

According to a report, one in three is so addicted to their phones that they check them constantly during the night. And if you’re in the 18-24 categories, this number goes up to one in two.

據一項報告,每3人中有1人沉迷於手機,夜晚總會不斷查看。如果你是18至24歲的族群,比例更上升為2人中就有1人。

It may seem harmless - but it’s incredibly damaging. Sleep experts have warned us over and over how looking at our phones at night can compromise our health. It’s all to do with the blue light our phone’s screen gives off.

此舉看似無害,實則非常有殺傷力。睡眠專家已再三警告,晚上盯著手機會傷及健康。這和手機螢幕放射的藍光有莫大關係。

This light tells our body it’s daytime, which means when we do eventually fall back to sleep, that quality of sleep is not as good as it should be.

藍光會讓我們的身體誤以為現在是白天;換句話說,即便我們再度入睡,睡眠品質也會大幅降低。

The research said:"What smartphones enable people to do is to keep tags of what’s happening, what people are saying, what people are posting. You can do that throughout the day and what smartphones are encouraging people to do is to do that at night."

這項研究指出,「智慧型手機讓人們可以追蹤現在發生什麼事、人們說了什麼話,以及大家上傳什麼東西。這些事你可以在白天進行,但智慧型手機促使人們在夜晚也這麼做。」

So unless it’s a matter of life or death, make sure you get some good shut eye. Facebook’s not worth so much of your attention.

因此,除非攸關生死、茲事體大,否則還是把眼睛好好閉上。「臉書」不值得你一直瀏覽。

新聞辭典

damaging:形容詞,有害的。例句:Christine’s withdrawal is damaging to the team. (克莉絲汀的退出對團隊造成極大損害。)

over and over:片語,一再;反覆。例句:The audience sang the classic song over and over at the end of the concert. (觀眾在演唱會尾聲一直唱著這首經典歌曲。)

compromise:動詞,連累;危及。例句:The legislator’s scandal seriously compromised his reputation. (醜聞嚴重危及這名議員的名聲。)