《中英對照讀新聞》L’Oreal won’t hire introverts 萊雅不聘用內向者
◎孫宇青
Introverts need not apply to work at French beauty giant, L’Oreal. If they do, recruiters probably won’t select them, and should they somehow manage to get hired, they aren’t likely to thrive at the company.
內向的人不用去應徵法國化妝品大廠萊雅的工作了，即使投了履歷，雇主可能也不會選擇這些人；就算成功獲聘，也不太可能在這家公司飛黃騰達。
That’s just one of many personal characteristics L’Oreal considers when it seeks employees who will fit the company culture. The company prefers confident, outgoing employees because they believe ideas come out of confrontation — they will always challenge you and they want you to defend your views. You also need to have passion, be entrepreneurial and be able to connect with others. Without those, you will "die" at L’Oreal.
萊雅在找尋符合公司文化的員工時，會考量許多個人特質，內向只是其中之一。該公司偏好有自信、外向的員工。他們相信，有衝突才會有想法，他們會一直向你挑戰，而你必須捍衛自己的想法。你還必須有熱情和創業精神，而且要能與他人合作。沒有這些特質，你會在萊雅「死得很慘」。
To try to keep "casualties" to a minimum, L’Oreal uses various techniques to size-up job candidates’ personalities. For example, it might put applicants through a product or advertising exercise, evaluating their creativity and storytelling skills.
為了將「陣亡人數」降到最低，萊雅運用多種方法來評估未來員工的性格。例如，應徵者將接受產品或行銷測驗，以鑑定創意性和說故事的技巧。
They hope to detect attributes like patience, persistence, curiosity, agility and appetite for risk-taking by subjecting candidates to personality tests and multiple behavioral interviews.
藉由讓應徵者接受性格測試和各種行為面試，他們希望找到具備耐心、毅力、好奇心、敏捷性，並且喜愛冒險的員工。
新聞辭典
confrontation：名詞，對抗；衝突。例句：The two gangs are going to have a tense confrontation.（這兩個幫派將會有一場激烈衝突。）
entrepreneurial：形容詞，創業的。例句：In addition to passion, you also need to find out your entrepreneurial intention.（除了熱情，你還必須找出自己的創業意圖。）
agility：名詞，敏捷；靈活。例句：Ursula is a woman with agility of mind.（烏蘇拉是個心思敏捷的女人。）
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 大震撼！ 老布希私下透露：我要把票投希拉蕊！
- 張靈甫陵園被破壞 紅漆寫「殺妻惡棍人民罪人」
- 萬噸肉食鱘魚逃入長江 生態浩劫影響數十年
- 高碩泰：飛安資訊慢半拍 台應參與ICAO
- 全球最佳大學 牛津擊敗勁敵稱霸
- 鳳山建國市場深夜大火 上百攤位付之一炬
- 房市震撼彈 未來賣老屋須附安檢
- 颱風接連來 農改場加強復耕服務
- 宏遠「放膽射月」 全球3年建10座廠
- iPhone7成本低 蘋果賣3支賺2支
- 離了校園不離教育 「鵝媽媽」傳客語編戲
- 「費王」一夫當關 8局封鎖國民
- 〈最新上市〉大同電鍋WiFi版
- 兆良董座羅栩亮認罪 盼獲交保
- 美Fed利率按兵不動 維持在0.25％至0.5％
- 泰晤士世界大學排名 台大跌至195 連續4年退步
- 拒繳罰金寧坐牢 蔡丁貴：學耶穌抗壓迫
- 減重手術變胃潰瘍 有無詐領健保難認定
- 縣府與伊普斯威奇市 締盟
- 最愛的運動女神非福原愛 日男首選女排木村沙織
- 日網友不捨 嫌江宏傑太帥
- 〈實現我的旅遊夢〉跟隨音樂搖擺─匈牙利島節
- 王海玲號召吉他會 民歌手彈唱憶青春
- 謝佳見不顧舊疾 操肌準備脫
- 約人妻「欲仙欲死」 男師無罪
- 《自由充電站》自責分率&防禦率
- Audrey魔塑身形 Lady華麗巴黎
- 2千公升汽油運抵 蘭嶼油荒稍解
- 《觀察筆記》台灣的麻煩
- 首度到台中 女性影展10.20開演
- 少校A公款 266萬匯給妻
- 400人義剪義燙 800長者好開心
- 被爆婚外情 陳彥伯︰一肩扛起責任
- 史上最強退休季 「老爹」第36轟
- 隱藏版理由！裘莉術後拒與小布行房感情生變！
- 自由廣場》假日加班規定 非放寬不可
- 台灣瘋查兆豐案 傳惹怒巴拿馬政府…
- 921週年 地質敏感環評案公布
- 張兆順：不排除有客戶洗錢
- 承父遺志 樂當車鑑會志工助人
- 飛利浦氣炸鍋
- 誆遷幽靈戶詐財 女判刑4個月
- 疼惜偏鄉童 退休師返校當志工
- 「滑」世代當道 家電夯食譜App 秒變大廚
- 布裘百億財產大戰開打 傳簽婚前協議 附偷吃條款
標題：《中英對照讀新聞》L’Oreal won’t hire introverts 萊雅不聘用內向者
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email