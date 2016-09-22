《中英對照讀新聞》L’Oreal won’t hire introverts 萊雅不聘用內向者

2016-09-22

◎孫宇青

Introverts need not apply to work at French beauty giant, L’Oreal. If they do, recruiters probably won’t select them, and should they somehow manage to get hired, they aren’t likely to thrive at the company.

內向的人不用去應徵法國化妝品大廠萊雅的工作了，即使投了履歷，雇主可能也不會選擇這些人；就算成功獲聘，也不太可能在這家公司飛黃騰達。

That’s just one of many personal characteristics L’Oreal considers when it seeks employees who will fit the company culture. The company prefers confident, outgoing employees because they believe ideas come out of confrontation — they will always challenge you and they want you to defend your views. You also need to have passion, be entrepreneurial and be able to connect with others. Without those, you will "die" at L’Oreal.

萊雅在找尋符合公司文化的員工時，會考量許多個人特質，內向只是其中之一。該公司偏好有自信、外向的員工。他們相信，有衝突才會有想法，他們會一直向你挑戰，而你必須捍衛自己的想法。你還必須有熱情和創業精神，而且要能與他人合作。沒有這些特質，你會在萊雅「死得很慘」。

To try to keep "casualties" to a minimum, L’Oreal uses various techniques to size-up job candidates’ personalities. For example, it might put applicants through a product or advertising exercise, evaluating their creativity and storytelling skills.

為了將「陣亡人數」降到最低，萊雅運用多種方法來評估未來員工的性格。例如，應徵者將接受產品或行銷測驗，以鑑定創意性和說故事的技巧。

They hope to detect attributes like patience, persistence, curiosity, agility and appetite for risk-taking by subjecting candidates to personality tests and multiple behavioral interviews.

藉由讓應徵者接受性格測試和各種行為面試，他們希望找到具備耐心、毅力、好奇心、敏捷性，並且喜愛冒險的員工。

新聞辭典

confrontation：名詞，對抗；衝突。例句：The two gangs are going to have a tense confrontation.（這兩個幫派將會有一場激烈衝突。）

entrepreneurial：形容詞，創業的。例句：In addition to passion, you also need to find out your entrepreneurial intention.（除了熱情，你還必須找出自己的創業意圖。）

agility：名詞，敏捷；靈活。例句：Ursula is a woman with agility of mind.（烏蘇拉是個心思敏捷的女人。）