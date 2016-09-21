《中英對照讀新聞》Belgian Paralympian ’not ready’ for euthanasia 比利時帕運好手「尚未準備」安樂死

2016-09-21

◎魏國金

The Belgian Paralympian Marieke Vervoort, who suffers from an incurable degenerative muscle disease, says she will choose euthanasia, but not yet. The wheelchair racer, who won a silver medal on Saturday in the 400m, said she signed euthanasia papers in 2008.

飽受無法治癒的退化性肌肉疾病之苦的比利時帕運會選手佛沃特說，她將選擇安樂死，但時候還未到。這位在週六拿下400公尺競速銀牌的輪椅賽好手表示，2008年她簽署安樂死的文件。

The Belgian press had reported she might take her life after Rio, but she rejected the speculation.

比利時媒體曾報導，她或許在里約帕運後了結生命，但她否認這項推測。

She said she was "still enjoying every little moment". "When the moment comes when I have more bad days than good days, then I have my euthanasia papers, but the time is not there yet," she said.

她說，她「仍享受每個小小片刻」。「當我的壞日子多過好日子的時候到來，我會找出安樂死的文件，但這個時候還未到。」她表示。

The 37-year-old suffers from a degenerative muscle disease that causes constant pain, seizures, paralysis in her legs and leaves her barely able to sleep. She was just 14 when the diagnosis was made and gradually her life became "a constant battle".

37歲的她罹患退化性肌肉疾病，引發持續疼痛、癲癇、雙腿癱瘓，使她幾乎無法入睡。她確診時年僅14歲，漸漸地她的生活變成「一場持久戰」。

In spite of it, she achieved a distinguished career in wheelchair racing, winning 100m gold and 200m silver in the 2012 London Olympics, and now a silver medal in Rio. And this was her last Paralympics, she confirmed.

儘管如此，她在輪椅賽的表現卓越，2012年倫敦帕運，她贏得100公尺金牌、200公尺銀牌，現在里約又有一面銀牌入袋。她證實，這是她最後一次參加帕運會。

The possibility of euthanasia gave her the courage to keep going, she says, adding that euthanasia must not be characterised as "murder."

她說，安樂死的可能性給予她繼續撐下去的勇氣；她還說，安樂死不能被描述成「謀殺」。

新聞辭典

take one’s life：自殺。例句：In despair at her failed marriage, she took her own life.（她對失敗的婚姻感到絕望，因而自殺。）

in spite of ：儘管、不管。例句：They went hiking in spite of the rain.（儘管下雨，他們仍去健行。）

keep going：繼續下去、堅持下去。例句：She forced herself to keep going even though she felt exhausted.（縱然她感到筋疲力竭，還是強迫自己撐下去。）