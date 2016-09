《中英對照讀新聞》Taking long afternoon naps may increase risk of diabetes, study shows. 研究顯示，長時間午睡可能增加糖尿病罹患風險

2016-09-20

◎陳正健

Napping for more than an hour in the daytime may raise the risk of Type 2 diabetes by 45 per cent, a new study shows. Researchers at the University of Tokyo used data from 21 studies involving more than 300,000 people who had recorded their daily level of napping.

一項新的研究顯示,白天午睡時間超過1小時,可能會讓罹患第2型糖尿病的風險增加45%。日本東京大學研究人員使用來自21份研究的資料,涵蓋超過30萬人的每日午睡時間紀錄。

Their research found there was a link between long naps and a higher risk of diabetes. However there was no risk before one hour. The researchers said long naps could be a result of disturbed sleep at night, potentially caused by sleep apnoea.

他們的研究發現,長時間午睡與罹患糖尿病的較高風險有關。不過,午睡時間在1小時內沒有患病風險。研究人員指出,長時間午睡可能是夜晚睡眠不安穩所導致,成因可能是睡眠呼吸中斷。

This sleeping disorder could increase the risk of heart attacks, stroke, cardiovascular problems and other metabolic disorders, including type-2 diabetes. Sleep deprivation, caused by work or social life patterns, could also lead to increased appetite, which could increase the risk of type-2 diabetes.

這種睡眠障礙可能增加心臟病、中風、心血管問題,以及其他新陳代謝失調的風險,包括第2型糖尿病。由於工作或社會生活模式引起的睡眠剝奪,可能也會導致胃口大增,提高罹患第2型糖尿病的風險。

"Several studies have demonstrated beneficial effects of taking short naps less than 30 minutes in duration, which help to increase alertness and motor skills while a long nap might increase the risk of diabetes." said lead autor Dr Yamada Tomahide.

研究主筆山田知秀博士指出:「數項研究顯示,午睡期間少於30分鐘,有助於提升警覺性和駕駛能力,但長時間午睡可能增加罹患糖尿病的風險。」

新聞辭典

apnoea:名詞,窒息,呼吸中斷。例句:Sleep apnea can lead to cardiovascular disease, accidents, and premature death.(睡眠呼吸中斷可能導致心血管疾病、意外和早夭。)

appetite:名詞,胃口,食慾。例句:I have no appetite because I didn’t sleep well last night.(我沒有食慾,因為我昨晚沒有睡好。)

alertness:名詞,警覺性、警惕度。例句:Ginseng can increase energy and mental alertness.(人參可增加體力和精神警覺性。)