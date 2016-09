2016-09-18

31-year-old Park Hana says she dreads receiving "poktan" utility receipts at her 83-square-meter home in Gyeonggi province, as the air conditioner roars to shield her toddler from one of the worst heat waves in the North Asian nation.

31歲的朴荷娜(譯音)說,害怕收到電力公司對她位於京畿道的83平方公尺住家所開立的「炸彈(韓文)」收據,冷氣機轟隆運轉,讓她的稚子倖免於這個北亞國家史上最大熱浪之一。

Park’s household is among those paying more per unit of power than factories, under a program started during the mid-1970s to encourage then-fledgling industries.

朴荷娜的家庭就像南韓其他家庭一樣,支付的每單位電價高於工業用電,這是源自1970年代中期的一項計畫,旨在獎勵該國當時剛萌芽的產業。

"I can’t turn the air conditioner off because my kid won’t be able to sleep, and I can’t resist it either as my whole body soaks with sweat after walking home from work," Park said. "One night I had a nightmare about receiving my bill that stated I had to pay 3 million won."

她提到,「我沒辦法把冷氣關掉,因為小孩會睡不著,我下班後走路回家也是滿身汗,一樣忍受不了」,「有天夜裡我做了關於收到(電費)帳單的惡夢,上面寫說我得付300萬韓圜!」

In South Korea, a policy by the state-owned utility that charges residential customers progressively higher rates as usage increases has fueled protests across Asia’s fourth-biggest economy. Industrial users get a flat rate from Korea Electric Power Corp., and also pay lesser for their consumption during off-peak hours.

南韓國營電力公司(韓國電力公社)對家庭用戶的收費是隨著他們用電的增加採取累進費率政策,該政策已激起這個亞洲第四大經濟體各地的抗議。工業用戶則從韓國電力公社獲得均等費率的待遇,且它們在離峰時間的用電享有優惠。

新聞辭典

dread:動詞,畏懼、害怕、很擔心。I dread to think what they say about me behind my back.(我不敢去想他們在我背後說三道四。)

shield from:動詞片語,保護…、避免…。My mother held her hand above my eyes to shield them from the sun.(媽媽舉起她的手在我眼睛上方,幫我遮陽。)

fledgling:形容詞,剛萌芽的、沒經驗的。The current economic climate is difficult for fledgling businesses.(當前的經濟氣候對新創公司是個難關。)