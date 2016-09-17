《中英對照讀新聞》Bank robbery suspect: Incarceration beats living with wife 銀行搶劫嫌犯：坐牢勝過和老婆同住

2016-09-17

◎周虹汶

A Kansas man robbed a bank last week in order to go to jail and avoid his wife, court documents showed.

法院文件顯示，堪薩斯州一名男子為了躲避他的妻子，上週搶了一間銀行以求入獄。

Lawrence John Ripple, 70, told his wife following a fight on Friday that "he’d rather be in jail than at home."

週五一場爭吵後，70歲的勞倫斯．約翰．瑞波告訴他的太太，「比起在家，他寧願坐牢。」

After writing a note stating that he had a gun and wanted money, Ripple walked to a bank in Kansas City, Kansas, and handed it to the teller.

寫了一張說他有槍且要錢的紙條以後，瑞波走入堪薩斯州堪薩斯市一家銀行，把它遞給銀行出納員。

The teller gave him nearly $3,000. Instead of making a hasty getaway from the bank , Ripple took a seat in the lobby and admitted to a security guard that he was the suspect. He was taken into custody.

這個出納員給了他將近3000美元。沒有倉皇逃離那家銀行，瑞波反而在大廳坐了下來，還對一位保全警衛坦承他就是嫌犯。接著他就被拘捕。

The money was returned to the bank. The cause of Ripple’s fight with his wife was not detailed in the court documents .

錢被歸還銀行。法院文件未載明瑞波和他太太吵架的原因。

Ripple was no longer at the Wyandotte County Detention Center in Kansas City, on Wednesday, according to the center’s website. A spokesman for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s office said he was moved to a federal facility in Leavenworth, Kansas. (Reuters)

根據堪薩斯市懷恩多特郡拘留中心網站，瑞波週三已不在該中心。懷恩多特郡警長辦公室發言人說，他被移送到位於堪薩斯州萊文沃思市的一處聯邦設施。（路透）

新聞辭典

hasty：形容詞，指匆忙的、倉促的、輕率的。例句：He made a hasty exit.（他匆忙離開。）

getaway：名詞，逃走、逃離，通常指犯罪後逃跑。例句：Where are you going for the weekend getaway?（你週末要去哪裡度假？）

custody：名詞，指監管、拘留、羈押、撫養權、監護權。例句：The court gave the father custody of the child.（法院把那個孩子的監護權判給了父親。）