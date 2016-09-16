《中英對照讀新聞》Tipsy’ German Partygoers Mistake Real Cops for Strippers 德國微醺跑趴族誤將真警察當成脫衣舞男
◎張沛元
Police were called to a party tent in the southwestern German town of Bendorf after a 50th birthday celebration got a bit too loud.
德國西南部城鎮本多夫的一場50歲生日慶祝會太吵，警方接獲投訴後來到派對帳棚。
"When the two male officers arrived they were cheered by the crowd" because the partygoers thought strippers had arrived, the police department said in a statement.
警察局在聲明中指出，「當2名男性員警抵達時，群眾對他們報以歡呼。」因為這些跑趴族以為脫衣舞男來了。
Several attempts to explain to the "approximately 10 tipsy women" that the officers were genuine law enforcement "were completely unsuccessful," police added.
多次企圖向「約10名微醺女子」解釋，這些員警是貨真價實的執法人員，「但完全不奏效」，警方補充道。
Revelers posed for pictures with the officers and female party-goers asked for hugs with the men in uniform. But the two professionals needed something for their police report — routine procedure — and asked for the birthday girl’s phone number.
這些飲酒狂歡者還跟員警一起拍照，女跑趴族更要求擁抱這些制服員警。但這2名專業執法人員基於寫報告的例行程序所需，向女壽星要電話號碼。
"This boosted the amusement of the ladies sky high," police said in a statement. It added that the women eventually turned down the music once they spotted the police vehicle outside the tent and realized the officers were not there to dance.
「這讓那些女士樂翻天」，警方在聲明中說。聲明中還補充，當這些女子發現警車停在帳棚外，明白這些員警不是來跳舞後，終於把音樂聲關小。
新聞辭典
mistake for：慣用語，誤認。例句：She always mistakes him for his younger brother on the phone.（她在電話中總是把他誤認成他弟弟。）
show up：慣用語，出現；抵達。例句：When will the train show up?（火車何時到站？）
turn something down：慣用語，向下翻折（衣領）；調低／小（音量）；拒絕（請求）。例句：Could you turn down the ring volume of your phone?（可以把手機鈴聲調小聲一點嗎？）
