2016-09-14

◎魏國金

A Russian blogger who has been sent to pre-trial detention for playing "Pokemon Go" in a church has appealed against his arrest.

一名因在一所教會裡玩「寶可夢Go」而遭審前羈押的俄羅斯部落客,已針對他的被捕提起上訴。

Russian news agencies on Monday quoted a local court in the city of Yekaterinburg as saying that they have received an appeal from Ruslan Sokolovsky who was ordered last week to stay behind bars at least until November pending trial.

俄國新聞機構週一引述葉卡捷琳堡市地方法院報導,表示他們已接獲索科洛夫斯基的上訴,他上週被裁定關押候審至少到11月。

Investigators have charged the 21-year old blogger with enticing religious hatred, the same offense that sent two women from the Pussy Riot punk collective to prison for two years in 2012.

調查人員指控這名21歲的部落客煽動宗教仇恨,2012年龐克樂團「暴動小喵」的2名女成員,也以相同罪名繫獄2年。

Sokolovsky has posted a video on his blog showing himself playing the smartphone game in a church built on the supposed spot where the family of the last Russian tsar Nicholas II was killed.

索科洛夫斯基在他的部落格上張貼一段他在教堂裡玩該手機遊戲的影片,這座教堂建於被認為是俄國末代沙皇尼古拉二世遭殺害之處。

新聞辭典

behind bars:坐牢、關押。例句︰He spent eight years behind bars after being convicted for armed robbery.(他持械搶劫被定罪後,坐了8年的牢。)

pending:待決的、迫近的、在…期間。例句:The drug dealer was in custody pending trial.(毒販遭羈押候審。)

entice:誘使、慫恿。例句:The adverts often entice people into buying things they don’t really need.(廣告往往誘使人們去買實際上不需要的東西。)