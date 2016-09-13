《中英對照讀新聞》Air China magazine London race slur sparks anger 中國國航雜誌對倫敦的種族污辱激發憤怒
◎陳正健
Air China has reportedly warned passengers that "precautions" should be taken when visiting areas in London mainly populated by "Indians, Pakistanis and black people". A London MP has written to the Chinese ambassador to the UK for an apology.
據報導，中國國際航空公司警告乘客，在造訪倫敦以「印度人、巴基斯坦和黑人」為主的地區時，應該「提高警覺」。一名倫敦國會議員已投書中國駐英大使館，要求道歉。
They were published in its monthly Wings Of China magazine and read： "London is generally a safe place to travel, however precautions are needed when entering areas mainly populated by Indians, Pakistanis and black people." It also advised tourists "not to go out alone at night, and females always to be accompanied by another person when travelling."
這些警語刊登於該公司月刊《中國之翼》雜誌，文中寫道：「到倫敦旅行通常很安全，但在進入印、巴和黑人聚集區時，必須謹慎而行。」該刊也建議遊客：「夜晚最好不要單獨外出，女士旅行時應盡量結伴而行。」
But MP Virendra Sharma said："I am shocked and appalled that even today some people would see it as acceptable to write such blatantly untrue and racist statements." The Labour MP for Ealing Southall, which has a high Indian population, said he had requested for the magazine to be removed from circulation immediately.
不過，議員維倫德拉．夏爾瑪表示：「我感到震驚和憤慨，時至今日仍有人認為這種明顯不實的種族主義言論可以接受。」這名工黨議員的選區是伊靈紹索爾，當地有大量印度裔人口。他指出，他已要求該雜誌從所有航班中撤下。
Sharma said： "I have invited representatives of Air China to visit my constituency of Ealing Southall to see that a very multi-cultural area is safe, and would be of great value for those visiting London to see. I will await their response."
夏爾瑪說：「我已邀請中國國航的代表參訪我的選區伊靈紹索爾，看看這個非常多元文化的地區是否危險，對來倫敦旅遊的人來說很有價值，值得一看。我會等待他們的回應。」
新聞辭典
slur：名詞，藐視、污辱。例句：Flemming is enraged by this slur. （佛萊明被這種污辱所激怒。）
precaution：名詞，預防、謹慎。例句：We have taken necessary precautions against fire.（我們已採取必要的火災預防措施。）
constituency：名詞，選民、選區。例句：The party aims at contesting every constituency in the next election. （這個政黨打算在下次選舉時囊括所有選區。）
