《中英對照讀新聞》Hajj 2016: When is it and how long does it take? 2016年麥加朝覲：何時？為期多久？

2016-09-12

◎蔡子岳

Hajj is an annual piligrimage to Mecca for millions of Muslims from all over the world.

麥加朝覲是全球無數穆斯林的年度大事。

In 2016, Hajj, one of the world’s largest gatherings, is to begin on September 10.

在2016年，全世界最大規模集會之一的朝覲，將從9月10日開始。

The dates of the pilgrimage was confirmed by Hajj authorities in Saudi Arabia on September 1 based on the sighting of the moon.

朝覲的日期由位於沙烏地阿拉伯的朝覲當局在9月1日依據月相決定。

On the third day of Hajj each year, Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha, Islam’s holiest festival.

每年朝覲活動的第三天，穆斯林慶祝宰牲節，這是伊斯蘭世界最神聖的節慶。

In the Islamic calendar, Hajj begins on the eighth day of the Dhu al-Hijjah lunar month, and ends on the 13th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. The religious rituals of the Hajj pilgrimage, however, can be completed in five days.

在伊斯蘭曆法中，朝覲是從都爾黑哲月（朝聖月，即12月）的第八天開始，至第十三天止。不過，朝覲的宗教儀式可在5天內完成。

For Muslims, the Hajj re-enacts the actions of the Prophet Muhammad in his "farewell pilgrimage" in AD 632, and is a central pillar of the Islamic faith meant to cleanse the faithful of sin and bring them closer to God.

對穆斯林來說，朝覲是先知穆罕默德在西元632年「最後朝聖」行動的重現，是伊斯蘭信仰核心，象徵罪惡的洗淨以及進一步靠向真主。

新聞辭典

pilgrimage：名詞，朝聖、朝覲。例句：Faith is not the clinging to a shrine but an endless pilgrimage of the heart.（信仰並非執著於聖地，而是心靈永無止境的朝聖。）

reenact：動詞，重現、重演。例句：Hell is of this world and there are men who are unhappy escapees from hell, escapees destined eternally to reenact their escape.（地獄在此世之中，充斥逃離地獄的不快樂之人，這些逃離者註定永恆重現他們的逃離。）

cleanse：動詞，清潔、道德的純化。例句：Sometimes, nothing can cleanse the heart more than a few wet tears.（有時候，除了淚水之外，別無他物能夠淨化心靈。）