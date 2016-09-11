《中英對照讀新聞》The reasons for South Korean archers’ dominance 南韓射箭選手稱霸的原由
◎茅毅
They did not lose a single set on their way to two gold medals. South Korea’s men’s and women’s archery teams showed off their athletic prowess as they won their events in this year’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
他們在邁向兩面團體賽金牌的路上一局未失，南韓的男、女子射箭隊登上今年里約奧運射箭項目團體賽王、后座，大秀他們的神射。
This was the eighth consecutive victory in the Olympic team events for South Korea’s female archers. Systematic training backed by scientific analysis is thought to be the driving force behind the series of perfect victories by South Korea’s archers.
對南韓的女子射箭選手而言，這次是在奧運團體賽的八連霸。以科學分析為後盾的系統訓練，被視為南韓射箭選手連串完美勝利背後的驅動力。
South Korea’s archery team practiced at an archery range in the Taereung athletes’ village that was a close replica of the actual range in Rio. The electronic scoreboard and the signals were also designed to look identical to the ones at the actual archery range. So that the archers could adjust to the noise of the crowd and nighttime lighting, they practiced at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, where professional baseball games are played. To prepare for the contingency of a strong wind, they also deliberately shot arrows on windy and rainy days.
南韓的射箭隊在「泰陵選手村」的射箭場練習，該射箭場模擬里約奧運賽場。電子計分板和燈號也被設計成看起來跟奧運賽場一模一樣。為了讓南韓射箭選手可適應現場觀眾的喧鬧聲與夜間的燈光，他們也在首爾「高尺巨蛋」練習，它是職棒的比賽場地。為針對突如其來的強風做好準備，他們還刻意在颳風及下雨的日子射箭。
On top of this, the athletes’ brain waves were measured as they watched videos that depicted events at the archery range, and they were given psychological treatment to help them achieve peace of mind.
此外，還測量南韓射箭選手觀看射箭影片時的腦波，並給予心理治療，以協助他們達到內心的平靜。
The athletes responded to this support by throwing themselves into a grueling training regimen.
南韓射箭選手以埋首於嚴苛的訓練課表，回報上述的後勤支援。
新聞辭典
adjust to：動詞片語，適應。I can’t adjust to living on my own.（我無法適應獨自生活。）
on top of：片語，除…之外、加在某事物之上。And on top of that, you’re gonna have to start paying me.（另外，你還得開始付錢給我。）
throw into：動詞片語，熱情投入某事。She’s thrown herself into this new job.（她積極從事這份新工作。）
