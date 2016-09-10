《中英對照讀新聞》Wooden sculpture of London goes up in flames to mark Great Fire anniversary 倫敦木雕毀於一燼 以誌「大火」週年
◎周虹汶
Flames once again licked the historic buildings of Britain’s capital as a wooden replica of 17th century London went up in smoke to mark the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of London.
火焰再度吞噬英國首都的歷史建築，隨著仿造17世紀倫敦的一座木造複製品為了紀念「倫敦大火」350週年而灰飛煙滅。
The Great Fire began at a baker’s shop in Pudding Lane in the early hours of Sept. 2, 1666, and spread rapidly through the wooden structures of the old city.
1666年9月2日凌晨，「大火」起於普丁巷一家麵包店，且迅速在這個古老城市的木造建築間蔓延開來。
It raged for four days, ravaging the parts of the city inside the old Roman wall, but surprisingly, only six deaths were reported.
它肆虐了4天，蹂躪該市羅馬古牆內部分區域，但令人驚訝的是，僅傳出6死。
The old, medieval St Paul’s Cathedral was completely destroyed by the fire, and then rebuilt in its present form following the designs of architect Christopher Wren.
古老的中世紀聖保羅大教堂，被大火摧毀殆盡，接著在建築師克里斯多佛．雷恩設計下，以現貌重建。
The wooden replica was designed by American artist David Best and built by unemployed young Londoners over several months.
木造複製品由美國藝術家大衛．貝斯特設計，由無業的倫敦年輕人歷經數個月打造。
The spectacle marked the end of "London’s Burning", a four-day festival of free art events to mark the anniversary. （Reuters）
此一壯觀景象代表4天免費的「倫敦燃燒」藝術節的結束，這是一場紀念倫敦大火週年的活動。（路透）
新聞辭典
lick：動詞，指舔舐、輕拍、輕易打敗、火焰吞噬；名詞，指舔、少量。例句：She wants all the men to lick her boots.（她想讓所有男人都奉承她。）
rage：名詞，指憤怒、猛烈、渴望、瘋狂；動詞，指動怒、風行、肆虐。例句：What you said would cause him to fly into a rage.（你說的話會讓他暴跳如雷。）
go up in smoke：片語動詞，指未取得任何成果。例句：All our dreams went up in smoke.（我們的美夢全成泡影。）
