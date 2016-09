《中英對照讀新聞》One in five mothers say they chose wrong name for their child 5分之1的母親自認幫小孩取錯名字

2016-09-08

◎孫宇青

One in five mothers feels "namer’s remorse" and would pick another name for their child if they had the choice, according to a survey.

根據一項調查,5分之1的母親懷有「命名者的懊悔」。如果有選擇的話,她們想為自己的孩子取其他名字。

One mother explained that her child’s name was taken by a terrorist group, soon after she was born. Another pinpointed the moment she began to regret naming her daughter Elsa when Frozen became massively popular.

一位母親解釋,在她孩子出生不久後,就有恐怖組織開始使用相同的名字。另一位清楚記得,當動畫電影《冰雪奇緣》爆紅後,她就後悔幫她女兒取名為艾莎。

One fourth said the main reason for regretting was that the name was too commonly used. Over one in five mothers who regretted their choice said it "just doesn’t feel right". Some admitted they had never liked the name but had been pressured into using it.

4分之1的母親說,反悔的主因是名字太常見。超過5分之1則表示,她們後悔是因為名字「感覺不太對」。還有些人承認,她們從不喜歡那個名字,是迫於壓力才不得不採用。

At least 10% of mothers thought the name did not suit their child. Another 11% said it was not distinctive enough. A further 11% held the opinion that it caused their child problems with spelling or pronunciation.

至少10分之1的母親認為,她們取的名字不適合孩子。另外11%表示,那個名字不夠特別。還有11%則說,名字對孩子來說太難寫或太難發音。

Names most frequently regretted were Charlotte, Amelia, Anne, Daniel, Jacob, James and Thomas.

最常令人感到後悔的名字分別是夏綠蒂、艾蜜莉亞、安妮、丹尼爾、亞伯、詹姆斯和湯瑪士。

新聞辭典

remorse:名詞,懊悔;自責。例句:The man did not show any sign of remorse for the crime he perpetrated. (這個男人對他所犯罪行毫無悔意。)

pinpoint:動詞,確認(位置、範圍、程度等)。例句:The clerk tried to pinpoint when the bandits broke in.(店員努力回想這些搶匪闖入的時間點。)

massively:副詞,大規模地;極度地。例句:I fell from stairs and my left ankle swelled massively. (我從樓梯上跌下來,左腳踝腫得很厲害。)