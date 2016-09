2016-09-07

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called Barack Obama a "son of a whore" on Monday as he vowed not to be lectured by the US leader on human rights when they meet in Laos.

菲律賓總統杜特蒂在週一矢言他與美國領導人於寮國會面之際,不會讓他就人權議題說教時,稱歐巴馬是「婊子養的」。

The acid-tongued Duterte bristled at warnings he would face questioning by the US president over a war against drugs in the Philippines that has claimed more than 2,400 lives in just over two months.

言語尖酸的杜特蒂針對他可能面臨美國總統對菲國反毒戰提出質疑的警告,怒不可遏,該掃毒行動短短2個月就奪走逾2400條人命。

"You must be respectful. Do not just throw away questions and statements. Son of a whore, " Duterte told a news conference shortly before flying to Laos to attend a summit.

「你必須尊重人。別只是丟出問題與聲明,婊子養的,」杜特蒂在飛往寮國,參加一場高峰會前夕的記者會上說。

Duterte was due to hold a bilateral meeting with Obama on Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of a gathering of global leaders hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN)in Vientiane, the Lao capital.

杜特蒂預定週二下午於寮國首都永珍舉行的東南亞國家協會(ASEAN)全球領袖集會場邊,與歐巴馬舉行雙邊會談。

But shortly after Duterte spoke, Obama appeared to cast doubt on whether such a meeting could take place.

然而,在杜特蒂發表上述談話後,歐巴馬似乎懷疑是否還要舉行這場會議。

Calling Duterte "a colourful guy", the US president said was asking his staff to find out whether a meeting would be useful. "I always want to make sure if I’m having a meeting that it’s actually productive and we’re getting something done," he told reporters.

這位美國總統稱杜特蒂是「有趣的傢伙」,並表示正要求幕僚釐清舉行會議是否有用。「我總是想確定我是否參與一場實際上具成效,雙方搞定某些事的會議」,他告訴記者。

新聞辭典

lecture:講學、訓斥、告誡。例句:The doctor lectured his patient about smoking too much.(醫生告誡病人,不要吸太多菸。)

acid-tongued:言語尖酸的。例如,an acid-tongued review(尖酸刻薄的評論)。

bristle:被激怒。例句:Don’t bristle up at me like that.(別對我擺出一副怒氣沖沖的樣子。)