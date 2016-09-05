《中英對照讀新聞》Pizza Is Proven To Increase Productivity at Work More Than Money 激勵生產力，披薩勝過獎金
◎蔡子岳
What could be a bigger motivator than crisp, green dollar bills in the workplace? Obviously, the melty cheesiness of pizza.
職場中，還有什麼比綠油油亮閃閃的鈔票更有激勵效果呢？不蓋你，是披薩上鬆軟欲融的起司。
Psychology professor Dan Ariely detailed a study that involved employees at an Intel factory in Israel.
心理學教授艾瑞里以英特爾以色列工廠雇員做為研究實例。
Participants received one of three messages that promised them pizza, comliments, or a cash bonus if they assembled a certain amount of computer chips that day; there was also a group that received no message which served as the control.
受試人分為3組，若他們某日組裝完一定數量的電腦晶片，將分別收到3種獎勵訊息：披薩、稱讚及獎金；另有一組做為控制組，不會收到任何訊息。
The first day, pizza was the top motivator, increasing productivity by 6.7 percent over the control group; compliment was close behind at 6.6 percent, while the cash bonus (approximately $30) trailed considerably behind at 4.9 percent. It only got more interesting as the experiment continued; those who were promised a cash bonus performed 13.2 percent worse than those in the control group on the second day.
首日，「披薩組」拔得頭籌，生產量比控制組增加6.7%；其次為「鼓舞組」的6.6%；增加4.9%的「獎金組」（近30美元）則居第三。有趣的是，實驗進入第二天，「獎金組」卻輸控制組達13.2%。
新聞辭典
crisp：形容詞，平整貌。例句：There will be a crisp HK$500 note waiting for you.（會有一張嶄新的500港幣鈔票等著你。）
compliment：名詞、動詞，稱讚、誇獎。例句：That was an excellent meal! My compliments to the chef.（這餐棒極了！請讓我向主廚致意。）
bonus：名詞，獎金、額外之好處。例句：In addition to his salary, he has a bonus of NT$2,500 per month.（除了薪資，他每個月還有台幣2500元獎金。）
